ORYZON to Present at Upcoming International Conferences

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a public clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that Executive Directors of the company will present at several reputed international conferences in September.

The Portfolio Director of the company, Dr. Jordi Xaus will present the first preliminary data of CLEPSIDRA, a Phase II trial in relapsing small cell lung cancer (SCLC) patients treated with the epigenetic drug iadademstat in combination with SoC, at the IASLC 20th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC 2019) to be held on September 7-10 in Barcelona, Spain. The poster is entitled "Iadademstat shows preliminary efficacy signals in relapsed ED-SCLC patients". For more info about this event, please visit: https://wclc2019.iaslc.org/

Dr. Michael Ropacki, Oryzon's Vice President of Clinical Development, will present safety and clinical efficacy data of the epigenetic drug vafidemstat in the cohort of patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) within the Phase II REIMAGINE basket trial at the 32nd ECNP Congress. The company will present a poster entitled: "Vafidemstat improves aggression scores in Autism: REIMAGINE, third cohort clinical data". For more information about this congress that will be held on September 7-10 at the Bella Center Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark, please visit https://2019.ecnp.eu/

Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon's CEO, will participate at the Rodman & Renshaw 21st Annual Global Investment Conference that will take place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, on September 8-10. The presentation of the company will be on September 9 at 2:35-3:00 pm ET in "Holmes II" room (4th floor). For more info about this event, please visit: http://www.rodmanevents.com/

Dr. Bullock and Dr. Tamara Maes, CSO, will attend the 20th International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery, to be held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 2 Exchange Place in Jersey City, NJ, USA on September 16-17. Dr. Bullock will deliver an oral presentation entitled "Vafidemstat: The first epigenetic approach in Alzheimer's Disease". For more information about this congress please visit https://www.alzdiscovery.org/events/event/20th-international-conference-on-alzheimers-drug-discovery

Finally, Dr. Buesa will present the company and hold 1x1 meetings with industry actors at the XV International Pharma Licensing Symposium to be held on September 18 -20 at the Pullman Paris Centre-Bercy in Paris, France. In addition to delivering a presentation of the company, Dr. Buesa will be one of the members of the Panel of Experts at the Roundtable "The Pathology of Aging Challenges and Opportunities". For more information about this congress please visit: https://plg-group.com/events/xvipls/

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European champion in Epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field. Oryzon's LSD1 program has rendered two compounds, vafidemstat and iadademstat, in clinical trials. In addition, Oryzon has ongoing programs for developing inhibitors against other epigenetic targets. Oryzon has a strong technological platform for biomarker identification and performs biomarker and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurodegenerative diseases. Oryzon has offices in Spain and the United States. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

About Iadademstat

Iadademstat (ORY-1001) is a small oral molecule, which acts as a highly selective inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme LSD1 and has a powerful differentiating effect in hematologic cancers (See Maes et al., Cancer Cell 2018 Mar 12; 33 (3): 495-511.e12.doi: 10.1016 / j.ccell.2018.02.002.). A first Phase I/IIa clinical trial with iadademstat in refractory and relapsed acute leukemia patients demonstrated the safety and good tolerability of the drug and preliminary signs of antileukemic activity, including a CRi. Beyond hematological cancers, the inhibition of LSD1 has been proposed as a valid therapeutic approach in some solid tumors such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), medulloblastoma and others. Oryzon is conducting two Phase IIa clinical trials of iadademstat in combination; the first one in combination with azacitidine in elderly AML patients (ALICE study) and the second one in combination with platinum/etoposide in second line SCLC patients (CLEPSIDRA study).

About Vafidemstat

Vafidemstat (ORY-2001) is an oral, brain penetrant drug that selectively inhibits LSD1 and MAOB. The molecule acts on several levels: it reduces cognitive impairment, including memory loss and neuroinflammation, and at the same time has neuroprotective effects. In animal studies vafidemstat not only restores memory but reduces the exacerbated aggressiveness of SAMP8 mice, a model for accelerated aging and Alzheimer's disease, to normal levels and also reduces social avoidance and enhances sociability in murine models. In addition, vafidemstat exhibits fast, strong and durable efficacy in several preclinical models of multiple sclerosis (MS). Vafidemstat is in Phase IIa clinical studies in patients with Relapse-Remitting and Secondary Progressive MS (SATEEN), in patients with Mild to Moderate Alzheimer's disease (ETHERAL) and in aggressiveness in patients with different psychiatric or neurodegenerative disorders (REIMAGINE, a basket trial).

