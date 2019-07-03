OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Sponsor 26th Annual International Meeting on Advanced Spine Techniques (IMAST)





WARSAW, Ind., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics") (NASDAQ:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today it will continue its support as a Gold Level sponsor for the 26th Annual International Meeting on Advanced Spine Techniques (IMAST). OrthoPediatrics is also a Gold Level sponsor for the Scoliosis Research Society (SRS), the parent organization of IMAST. More than 800 attendees, comprised mainly of orthopedic surgeons and neurosurgeons, are expected to attend this year's event, which will take place July 17-20, 2019 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The discussions will center around leading technologies and research regarding the advancement of care for spinal deformities in children and adults, including scoliosis, trauma, and degenerative diseases.



In addition to its sponsorship, OrthoPediatrics provided the society with a grant to fund ongoing research and education in the field, a testament to the Company's commitment to advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. Attendees are invited to visit OrthoPediatrics at booth 5 to learn more about the Company's scoliosis products.

David Bailey, OrthoPediatrics' Executive Vice President, commented, "We are delighted to participate in this year's IMAST congress in the Netherlands. Our support of the Scoliosis Research Society and IMAST underpins our cause of helping children whose lives have been impacted by serious orthopedic conditions, such as scoliosis. Over the past 5 years, we have worked with key opinion leaders in pediatric orthopedics to develop products to more effectively treat scoliosis. Our RESPONSE spine systems, including the recently launched small stature system, allow pediatric orthopedic surgeons to treat children with scoliosis or other deformities using implants and instruments specifically designed for their small stature and unique anatomy. We are excited to take part in leading the evolution of this subspecialty and will continue strengthening our partnership with noble organizations who share our mission to help children."

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 26 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. These systems span trauma and deformity correction, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and the Company distributes its products in the United States and 41 international countries.

Investor Contacts

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo

(646) 536-7035 / 7024

tbui@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com

Source: OrthoPediatrics Corp.