Quantcast

OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in 4th Annual Needham Med Tech & Diagnostics Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT

OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in 4th Annual Needham Med Tech & Diagnostics Conference


WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics") (NASDAQ:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today that Mark Throdahl, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Fred Hite, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to attend the 4th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in New York. This conference will allow institutional investors to meet with the Company but does not include a formal presentation.

Investors attending the conference who would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with OrthoPediatrics management may do so by contacting their Needham representative, or Emma Poalillo of The Ruth Group at epoalillo@theruthgroup.com

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 29 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States.

Investor Contacts

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo

(646) 536-7035 / 7024

tbui@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com



Source: OrthoPediatrics Corp.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: KIDS




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7726.04
-278.03  ▼  3.47%
DJIA 25717.74
-767.27  ▼  2.90%
S&P 500 2844.74
-87.31  ▼  2.98%
Data as of Aug 5, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar