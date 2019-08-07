OrthoPediatrics Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results



Record revenue of $18.2 Million, Up 20.7% Year-over-Year

WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics") (NASDAQ:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter & Recent Highlights

Increased total revenue to $18.2 million for second quarter 2019, up 20.7% from $15.1 million in second quarter 2018

Deployed $9.3 million of consignment sets during the second quarter 2019

Acquired Vilex, including its Orthex Hexapod circular fixation technology and proprietary CORA-based x-ray planning software, for $60.2 million

Increased domestic sales organization to 152 reps, including Orthex, up 22% from the second quarter 2018

Received FDA 510(k) clearance in July for two new Cannulated Screw Systems for treating younger patients with fractures and fusions

Received FDA 510(k) clearance in August for PediFoot, the first pediatric-specific to address the most common foot deformities in children

Updated full year revenue guidance from 21% to 23% growth to 23% to 25%, including Orthex

Mark Throdahl, President and Chief Executive Officer of OrthoPediatrics, commented, "I am very pleased with the momentum we are sustaining in the marketplace and by our record-setting revenues of $18.2 million, the highest achieved in any quarter, despite one less selling day, which had a 2% unfavorable impact. This 21% increase was driven by improved Trauma & Deformity growth, significant international growth despite very strong comparables, an increase in new surgeons using our scoliosis systems, and the initial impact of Orthex. Furthermore, with $9.3 million of deployed sets in the second quarter, we are on pace to achieve our full year set investment guidance of $15-$17 million. We will continue to benefit from these set investments as well as new products, the recent acquisition of Orthex, and our previously-announced partnership with CoorsTek, all which highlight our commitment to innovation and the expansion of our capabilities as we continue to scale the business."

Mr. Throdahl continued, "We are pleased with the initial integration of the Orthex acquisition and are encouraged by the number of unsolicited expressions of interest in purchasing the adult Vilex business, which we previously reported would be sold later this year. We look forward to growing contributions from Orthex as our sales representatives are trained on this unique product. Overall, we remain confident that this will prove to be another successful year of strong growth that will support our updated revenue guidance of 23-25%."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $18.2 million, including Orthex, a 20.7% increase compared to $15.1 million for the same period last year. U.S. revenue, including Orthex, for the second quarter of 2019 was $13.8 million, a 20.9% increase compared to $11.5 million for the same period last year, representing 76.1% of total revenue. International revenue, including Orthex, was $4.4 million, a 20.3% increase compared to $3.6 million for the same period last year, representing 23.9% of total revenue.

Trauma and Deformity revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $11.9 million, a 20.6% increase compared to $9.9 million for the same period last year. Scoliosis revenue was $5.9 million, a 19.8% increase compared to $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2018. Sports Medicine/Other revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.4 million, a 39.7% increase compared to $0.3 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $13.6 million, a 20.8% increase compared to $11.3 million for the same period last year. Gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 74.8%, compared to 74.7% for the same period last year.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $15.4 million, a 15.1% increase compared to $13.4 million for the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was driven by a 19.5% increase in general and administration, a 12.2% increase in sales and marketing, and a 10.7% increase in R&D. Operating loss for the quarter improved to ($1.8) million from ($2.1) million for the same period last year.

Net interest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $632 thousand, a 12.5% increase compared to $562 thousand for the same period last year.

Net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 was ($2.5) million, compared to ($2.7) million for the same period last year. Total net loss including discontinued operations for the second quarter of 2019 was ($2.6) million, or ($0.18) per basic and diluted share attributable to common stockholders compared to ($2.7) million, or ($0.21) per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.6 million as compared to ($0.9) million for the second quarter of 2018. The change was primarily driven by the increase in revenue and associated gross margin. See below for additional information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information.

The weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 14,451,979 shares.

In the second quarter of 2019, we had 152 sales representatives, including Orthex, up 21.6% compared to 125 in same period 2018.

Purchases of property and equipment during the second quarter of 2019 were $3.6 million, which compared to $1.4 million for the same period last year. This investment reflects the deployment of consigned sets, which includes product specific instruments and cases and trays. Including the implants, $9.3 million of consigned sets were deployed during the second quarter of 2019 compared to $2.8 million during the second quarter of 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents were $21.9 million, compared to $52.8 million as of March 31, 2019, and the Company had approximately $51.2 million in total outstanding indebtedness, with no balance outstanding under the revolving credit facility.

An 8-K/A incorporating the financial statements of Vilex and pro forma financial information for OrthoPediatrics is expected to be filed no later than August 20, 2019.

Full Year 2019 Financial Guidance

OrthoPediatrics is providing updated financial guidance for the full year 2019, as follows:

Revenue growth in a range of 23% to 25% year-over-year, up from prior guidance of 21% to 23%

Consigned set investments in a range of $15.0 million to $17.0 million, unchanged from prior guidance

Conference Call

OrthoPediatrics will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results. The dial-in numbers are (855) 289-4603 for domestic callers and (614) 999-9389 for international callers. The conference ID number is 8272519. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the OrthoPediatrics' corporate website at www.orthopediatrics.com.

A replay of the webcast will remain available on OrthoPediatrics' website, www.orthopediatrics.com, until the Company releases its third quarter 2019 financial results. In addition, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until August 15, 2019. The replay dial-in numbers are (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8272519.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "believe," "estimate," "project," "target," "predict," "intend," "future," "goals," "potential," "objective," "would" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond OrthoPediatrics' control. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in OrthoPediatrics' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 7, 2019. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. OrthoPediatrics assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA, which differs from financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA in this release represents net loss, plus interest expense (income), net plus other expense (income), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, accelerated vesting of restricted stock upon our IPO, and acquisition related costs. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because the Company believes it is a useful indicator of its operating performance. Management uses the metric as a measure of the Company's operating performance and for planning purposes, including financial projections. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors as supplemental information because it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in its industry. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to its management and investors as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to, or superior to, net income or loss as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and it should not be construed to imply that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, the measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as debt service requirements, capital expenditures and other cash costs that may recur in the future. Adjusted EBITDA contains certain other limitations, including the failure to reflect our cash expenditures, cash requirements for working capital needs and other potential cash requirements. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses that are the same or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on the Company's GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. The Company's definition of this measure is not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation. The schedules below contain a reconciliation of Net Loss to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 29 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States.

Investor Contacts

The Ruth Group

Tram Bui / Emma Poalillo

(646) 536-7035 / 7024

tbui@theruthgroup.com / epoalillo@theruthgroup.com





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share Data)

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 21,858 $ 60,691 Accounts receivable - trade, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $218 and $134, respectively 14,974 8,999 Inventories, net 32,855 25,708 Notes Receivable 515 502 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,277 1,256 Current assets held for sale, net 35,364 - Total current assets 106,843 97,156 Property and equipment, net 20,915 12,768 Other assets: Amortizable intangible assets, net 10,458 1,921 Goodwill 10,971 - Operating lease right-of-use asset 75 - Other intangible assets 2,170 260 Total other assets 23,674 2,181 Total assets $ 151,432 $ 112,105 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - trade $ 6,000 $ 3,971 Accrued compensation and benefits 4,011 3,552 Current portion of long-term debt with affiliate 121 118 Short-term debt with affiliate 30,000 - Operating lease liabilities 24 - Current liabilities held for sale 494 - Other current liabilities 1,537 1,576 Total current liabilities 42,187 9,217 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt with affiliate, net of current portion 21,112 21,156 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 51 - Total long-term liabilities 21,163 21,156 Total liabilities 63,350 30,373 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.00025 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 14,939,462 shares and 14,538,202 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 (unaudited) and December 31, 2018 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 209,262 197,442 Accumulated deficit (120,729 ) (115,091 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (455 ) (623 ) Total stockholders' equity 88,082 81,732 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 151,432 $ 112,105



ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 18,200 $ 15,077 $ 32,856 $ 27,171 Cost of revenue 4,581 3,807 8,582 6,982 Gross profit 13,619 11,270 24,274 20,189 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 7,606 6,776 14,153 12,855 General and administrative 6,569 5,499 12,181 11,516 Research and development 1,234 1,115 2,447 2,333 Total operating expenses 15,409 13,390 28,781 26,704 Operating loss (1,790 ) (2,120 ) (4,507 ) (6,515 ) Other expenses: Interest expense 632 562 935 1,114 Other expense 37 10 37 63 Total other expenses 669 572 972 1,177 Net loss from continuing operations (2,459 ) (2,692 ) (5,479 ) (7,692 ) Loss from discontinued operations (159 ) - (159 ) - Net loss $ (2,618 ) $ (2,692 ) $ (5,638 ) $ (7,692 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (2,618 ) $ (2,692 ) $ (5,638 ) $ (7,692 ) Weighted average common stock - basic and diluted 14,451,979 12,549,226 14,409,752 12,312,814 Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.62 )





ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (5,638 ) $ (7,692 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,912 1,400 Stock-based compensation 1,163 2,631 Changes in certain current assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable - trade (5,499 ) (4,152 ) Inventories (5,306 ) (4,724 ) Inventories held by international distributors 167 452 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14 ) (232 ) Accounts payable - trade 1,934 (40 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 357 1,061 Other 152 (377 ) Net cash used in operating activities - continuing operations (10,772 ) (11,673 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations 371 - Net cash used in operating activities (10,401 ) (11,673 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of Vilex and Orthex, net of cash acquired (49,926 ) - Purchase of notes receivable (13 ) - Purchases of licenses (170 ) (180 ) Purchases of property and equipment (8,514 ) (4,167 ) Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (58,623 ) (4,347 ) Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations (47 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (58,670 ) (4,347 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of debt with affiliate 30,000 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 657 - Payments on mortgage notes (59 ) (56 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 30,598 (56 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH (38,473 ) (16,076 ) Cash, beginning of year 60,691 42,582 Cash, end of period 22,218 26,506 Less cash of discontinued operations, end of period 360 - Cash of continuing operations, end of period $ 21,858 $ 26,506 Cash paid for interest $ 935 $ 1,114 Transfer of instruments from property and equipment to inventory $ 267 $ 594 Acquisition consideration of common shares $ 10,000 $ -



ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

NET REVENUE BY GEOGRAPHY AND PRODUCT CATEGORY

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Product sales by geographic location: 2019 2018 2019 2018 U.S. $ 13,848 $ 11,458 $ 24,115 $ 20,111 International 4,352 3,619 8,741 7,060 Total $ 18,200 $ 15,077 $ 32,856 $ 27,171 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Product sales by category: 2019 2018 2019 2018 Trauma and deformity $ 11,887 $ 9,860 $ 21,904 $ 18,983 Scoliosis 5,866 4,897 10,124 7,582 Sports medicine/other 447 320 828 606 Total $ 18,200 $ 15,077 $ 32,856 $ 27,171



ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(In Thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss from continuing operations $ (2,459 ) $ (2,692 ) $ (5,479 ) $ (7,692 ) Interest expense, net 632 562 935 1,114 Other expense 37 10 37 63 Depreciation and amortization 1,084 728 1,912 1,400 Stock-based compensation 692 225 1,163 645 Accelerated vesting of restricted stock upon our IPO - 229 - 1,986 Acquisition related costs 589 - 589 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 575 $ (938 ) $ (843 ) $ (2,484 )

Source: OrthoPediatrics Corp.