OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces U.S. Launch of Next Generation Cannulated Screw Systems





WARSAW, Indiana, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. ("OrthoPediatrics") (NASDAQ:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, is pleased to announce the U.S. launch of the next generation Cannulated Screw Systems for treating pediatric patients with fractures and fusions, following 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July. The new, innovative systems include expanded screw sizes that provide pediatric orthopedic surgeons additional intra-operative convenience.



The systems were designed specifically for children by pediatric orthopedic surgeons with a high level of focus on extraction instrumentation. Each system is inclusive of all the screws inside a single case and tray and was designed to specifically follow procedural flow to reduce time in the operating room and increase efficiency. Additionally, the new systems were optimized with upgraded instrumentation and color coding to aid in selection of associated instrumentation for a given screw diameter.

The 2.5mm, 3.0mm, 3.5mm, and 4.0mm screw system is indicated for fixation of fractures and non-unions of small bones and small bone arthrodesis. The 4.5mm and 5.5mm screw system is indicated for fracture fixation of long bones and long bone fragments.

Joe Hauser, OrthoPediatrics' Vice President of Trauma & Deformity Correction, commented, "We are excited about the domestic release of our next generation cannulated screws, which provides pediatric orthopedic surgeons another superior option for treating fractures and arthrodesis in children. Our dedication to improving the lives of children around the world continues to drive our state-of-the-art pediatric solutions."

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on providing a comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 31 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma & deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States.

