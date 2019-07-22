Quantcast


Orocobre Limited – June 2019 Quarterly Report Briefing

By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 01:01:00 AM EDT

BRISBANE, Australia, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited(ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL)("Orocobre" or "the Company") will release the June 2019 Quarterly Report on Wednesday 24 July 2019. Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a briefing at 9:15am AEST (Brisbane time). A live audio webcast of this briefing will be available on Orocobre's website: www.orocobre.com. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.

An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the Company website.

