



BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited(ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL)("Orocobre" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that the finance facility for the Olaroz Lithium Facility ("Olaroz") Stage 2 Expansion has been finalised.



Comprehensive project finance documentation between Orocobre, Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("TTC"), Sales de Jujuy S.A., Jujuy Energia y Minera Sociedad del Estado ("JEMSE"), Mizuho Bank Ltd and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC") has now been executed for a US$180 million debt facility ("the Facility") that will be used for the Stage 2 Expansion of the Olaroz operations.

Sales de Jujuy S.A. operates as a joint venture between Orocobre (66.5%), TTC (25%) and JEMSE, 8.5%.

The Facility has the following key terms:

Principal: US$180 million Tenor: 9.5 years to maturity at 10 March 2029 Rate: Less than 4% per annum Guarantee: Joint and Several by ORE / TTC guarantee during construction, largely replaced by a JOGMEC guarantee upon project completion (see below) Repayment: Principal repayments made biannually, commencing 10 September 2022

Under the terms of the January 2018 share subscription agreement between TTC and Orocobre the parties agreed to provide non cash-backed guarantees for the Facility. Orocobre also agreed to hold US$135 million of cash in a separate reserve account. The cash will be held in an interest-bearing term deposit by Orocobre and may be utilised to meet any Stage 2 Expansion cost overruns and other defined events should they occur. Upon completion of Stage 2 Expansion 82.35% of the Orocobre / TTC guarantee will be replaced by a guarantee from JOGMEC and that proportion of the US$135 million cash will then be available for Orocobre corporate purposes.



The remaining capital that is required for the Stage 2 Expansion will be provided through shareholders loans from Orocobre (75%) and TTC (25%).

Source: Orocobre Limited