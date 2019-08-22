Quantcast


Orocobre Limited - Finalisation of Olaroz Stage 2 Finance Facility

August 22, 2019


BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited(ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL)("Orocobre" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that the finance facility for the Olaroz Lithium Facility ("Olaroz") Stage 2 Expansion has been finalised.

Comprehensive project finance documentation between Orocobre, Toyota Tsusho Corporation ("TTC"), Sales de Jujuy S.A., Jujuy Energia y Minera Sociedad del Estado ("JEMSE"), Mizuho Bank Ltd and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC") has now been executed for a US$180 million debt facility ("the Facility") that will be used for the Stage 2 Expansion of the Olaroz operations.

Sales de Jujuy S.A. operates as a joint venture between Orocobre (66.5%), TTC (25%) and JEMSE, 8.5%.

The Facility has the following key terms:

Principal:   US$180 million
     
Tenor:   9.5 years to maturity at 10 March 2029
     
Rate:   Less than 4% per annum
     
Guarantee:   Joint and Several by ORE / TTC guarantee during construction, largely replaced by a JOGMEC guarantee upon project completion (see below)
     
Repayment:   Principal repayments made biannually, commencing 10 September 2022

Under the terms of the January 2018 share subscription agreement between TTC and Orocobre the parties agreed to provide non cash-backed guarantees for the Facility. Orocobre also agreed to hold US$135 million of cash in a separate reserve account. The cash will be held in an interest-bearing term deposit by Orocobre and may be utilised to meet any Stage 2 Expansion cost overruns and other defined events should they occur. Upon completion of Stage 2 Expansion 82.35% of the Orocobre / TTC guarantee will be replaced by a guarantee from JOGMEC and that proportion of the US$135 million cash will then be available for Orocobre corporate purposes.

The remaining capital that is required for the Stage 2 Expansion will be provided through shareholders loans from Orocobre (75%) and TTC (25%).

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager                                                                              

Orocobre Limited                                                                                                                              

T: +61 7 3871 3985                                                                                            

M: +61 418 783 701                                                                                                          

E: abarber@orocobre.com

W: www.orocobre.com.au

https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited

https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited

https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/

https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/

https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited



About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 34.7% interest in Advantage Lithium. The company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

