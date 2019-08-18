Orocobre Limited - Date of release for Financial Results 2019



BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited(ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL)("Orocobre" or "the Company") will release 2019 financial results on Friday 23 August 2019. Managing Director, Mr. Martín Pérez de Solay will conduct a briefing at 11am AEST (Brisbane time).



A live audio webcast of this briefing will be available on Orocobre's website at www.orocobre.com. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.

An archive copy of the briefing and Q&A session will subsequently be made available on the company website.

Source: Orocobre Limited