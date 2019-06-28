Orocobre Limited - Change of Address
BRISBANE, Australia, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited(ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL)("Orocobre" or "the Company") wishes to advise our change of address effective Monday 1 July 2019.
Our new address and contact details are as follows:
|Registered Office and Principal Place of Business
|Postal Address
|Riparian Plaza
|GPO Box 3024
|Level 35
|Brisbane QLD 4001
|71 Eagle Street
|
|Brisbane QLD 4000
|Office Contact Details:
|
|Telephone: +61 7 3871 3985
|
|Facsimile: +61 7 3720 8988
|
|Email: mail@orocobre.com
|
|
For more information please contact:
Andrew Barber
Investor Relations Manager
Orocobre Limited
T: +61 7 3871 3985
M:+61 418 783 701
E: abarber@orocobre.com
W: www.orocobre.com
About Orocobre Limited
Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.
