Quantcast


View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

Orocobre Limited – Change of Address

By GlobeNewswire,  June 28, 2019, 01:15:00 AM EDT

Orocobre Limited - Change of Address


BRISBANE, Australia, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited(ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL)("Orocobre" or "the Company") wishes to advise our change of address effective Monday 1 July 2019.

Our new address and contact details are as follows:

Registered Office and Principal Place of Business Postal Address
Riparian Plaza GPO Box 3024
Level 35 Brisbane QLD 4001
71 Eagle Street  
Brisbane QLD 4000 Office Contact Details: 
  Telephone: +61 7 3871 3985
  Facsimile: +61 7 3720 8988
  Email: mail@orocobre.com
   

For more information please contact:

Andrew Barber

Investor Relations Manager                                                                              

Orocobre Limited                                                                                                                              

T: +61 7 3871 3985                                                                                            

M:+61 418 783 701                                                                                                           

E: abarber@orocobre.com

W: www.orocobre.com

https://twitter.com/OrocobreLimited

https://www.linkedin.com/company/orocobre-limited

https://www.facebook.com/OrocobreLimited/

https://www.instagram.com/orocobre/

https://www.youtube.com/OrocobreLimited

Click here to subscribe to the Orocobre e-Newsletter

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSE: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 33.5% interest in Advantage Lithium. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

Source: Orocobre Limited

This article appears in: News Headlines




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8006.24
38.48  ▲  0.48%
DJIA 26599.96
73.38  ▲  0.28%
S&P 500 2941.76
16.84  ▲  0.58%
Data as of Jun 28, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar