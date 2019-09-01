Orocobre Limited - Appointment of Chief Operating Officer



BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited(ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL)("Orocobre" or "the Company"), is delighted to welcome Mr. Hersen Porta to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Hersen will be responsible for overseeing the operations of both the Olaroz Lithium Facility (Olaroz) and Borax Argentina S.A. (Borax).



Hersen will have primary responsibility for operational performance and will provide support to the General Managers of Olaroz and Borax.

Hersen was born and educated in Argentina and has more than 30 years experience in the chemicals industry. Hersen is a Chemical Engineer who graduated from Universidad Tecnológica Nacional in Rosario City, Santa Fe Province, Argentina. He completed his studies with an Executive Management Program at Babson College in Massachusetts, USA.

With 28 years at Dow Chemicals, Hersen moved from initial engineering roles to site management and Operations Director roles. Since 2015 he held the role of General Manager and President of Cabot Corporation in Argentina. This wide variety of roles has provided experience not only in Argentina, but also Canada and Brazil with industry leading international companies.

Hersen has led operational excellence programs and is a leader in safety management. He has had significant experience in process engineering, production, process control and quality performance. Additionally, he has been involved with commissioning of several new plants which will be invaluable experience as Olaroz Stage 2 Expansion is completed in H1 2021.

Orocobre welcomes Hersen to the team and looks forward to his contribution to the continued growth of the Company.

About Orocobre Limited

Orocobre Limited (Orocobre) is a dynamic global lithium carbonate supplier and an established producer of boron. Orocobre is dual listed on the Australia and Toronto Stock Exchanges (ASX: ORE), (TSX: ORL). Orocobre's operations include its Olaroz Lithium Facility in Northern Argentina, Borax Argentina, an established Argentine boron minerals and refined chemicals producer and a 34.7% interest in Advantage Lithium. The Company has commenced an expansion at Olaroz and construction of the Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant in Japan. For further information, please visit www.orocobre.com.

