Orkla ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders





Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders

According to the instructions for the nomination committee of Orkla ASA ("Orkla"), shareholder-elected board members are required to use minimum 1/3 of their gross board fee to purchase shares in Orkla, until they own shares in Orkla with a value equivalent to two times their gross board fee. On this basis, the following board members have purchased shares in Orkla on 15 July 2019.

Liselott Kilaas, Member of the Board of Orkla, has bought 2.600 shares at a price of NOK 76,12 per share. Following this transaction, Kilaas and related parties own 7,800 shares in Orkla.

Lars Dahlgren, Member of the Board of Orkla, has bought 2.500 shares at a price of NOK 75,76 per share. Following this transaction, Dahlgren and related parties own 9,000 shares in Orkla.

Orkla ASA

Oslo, 15 July 2019



Ref.:



Investor Relations

Elise Heidenreich

Tel.: +47 951 41 147

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: Orkla ASA via Globenewswire