    Orkla ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders

    July 15, 2019


    Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders

    According to the instructions for the nomination committee of Orkla ASA ("Orkla"), shareholder-elected board members are required to use minimum 1/3 of their gross board fee to purchase shares in Orkla, until they own shares in Orkla with a value equivalent to two times their gross board fee. On this basis, the following board members have purchased shares in Orkla on 15 July 2019. 

    Liselott Kilaas, Member of the Board of Orkla, has bought 2.600 shares at a price of NOK 76,12 per share. Following this transaction, Kilaas and related parties own 7,800 shares in Orkla.

    Lars Dahlgren, Member of the Board of Orkla, has bought 2.500 shares at a price of NOK 75,76 per share. Following this transaction, Dahlgren and related parties own 9,000 shares in Orkla.

    Orkla ASA

    Oslo, 15 July 2019



    



    Investor Relations

    Elise Heidenreich

    Tel.: +47 951 41 147

    This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





