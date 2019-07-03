Quantcast

    Orkla ASA: Issuance of Commercial Paper

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 05:48:00 AM EDT


    Orkla ASA has issued a commercial paper of NOK 400,000,000.

    Start date:                   8 July 2019

    Maturity:                     8 August 2019

    Coupon:                      1.44 %

    Organised by:             Nordea Markets        

    Orkla ASA

    Oslo, 3 July 2019

    Ref.:

    Senior Vice President Group Treasury

    Geir Solli

    Tel.: +47 995 42 789

    This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





