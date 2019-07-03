Orkla ASA: Issuance of Commercial Paper

Orkla ASA has issued a commercial paper of NOK 400,000,000.
Start date: 8 July 2019
Maturity: 8 August 2019
Coupon: 1.44 %
Organised by: Nordea Markets
Orkla ASA
Oslo, 3 July 2019
Senior Vice President Group Treasury
Geir Solli
Tel.: +47 995 42 789
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
ORKLY