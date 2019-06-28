Quantcast

    Orkla ASA: Invitation to presentation of Orkla's second quarter 2019 results, Friday 12 July

    By GlobeNewswire,  June 28, 2019, 09:09:00 AM EDT


    Orkla will report its second quarter 2019 results on Friday, 12 July at 7.00 a.m. CET. The quarterly report and the presentation material will be available at this time at www.orkla.com.



    The quarterly results will be presented at 8.00 a.m. at the Orkla House, Drammensveien 149, Oslo. The presentation and subsequent Q&A session will be held in English and may be viewed in a live webcast at www.orkla.com or followed by telephone. Dial-in details: +47 21 03 33 94. Pincode: 1661193.

    To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register in advance by sending an email to: info@orkla.no. Please meet in the Orkla House reception at 07.45 a.m. CET.



    Orkla ASA

    Oslo, 28 June 2019



    Ref.:



    IR & Communications Manager

    Elise Heidenreich

    Tel.: +47 951 41 147

    Email: elise.andersen.heidenreich@orkla.no

    This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





