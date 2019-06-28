Orkla ASA: Invitation to presentation of Orkla's second quarter 2019 results, Friday 12 July





Orkla will report its second quarter 2019 results on Friday, 12 July at 7.00 a.m. CET. The quarterly report and the presentation material will be available at this time at www.orkla.com.



The quarterly results will be presented at 8.00 a.m. at the Orkla House, Drammensveien 149, Oslo. The presentation and subsequent Q&A session will be held in English and may be viewed in a live webcast at www.orkla.com or followed by telephone. Dial-in details: +47 21 03 33 94. Pincode: 1661193.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register in advance by sending an email to: info@orkla.no. Please meet in the Orkla House reception at 07.45 a.m. CET.



Orkla ASA

Oslo, 28 June 2019



Ref.:



IR & Communications Manager

Elise Heidenreich

Tel.: +47 951 41 147

Email: elise.andersen.heidenreich@orkla.no

