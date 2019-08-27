Orion Energy Systems Launches New Industrial LED Lighting Fixtures and Product Line Expansions, Including its Innovative Field Adjustable Lumen Select High Bay, ISON™ Linear Retrofit Kits, and Harris Troffer Retrofits





MANITOWOC, Wis., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions, today announced its latest new product launch. Innovative new products include the company's first field adjustable high bay, the Harris LED Lumen Select; the ISON™ Linear Retrofit Kit, available in two distinct designs; end mounted network controls ideal for high bay, low bay and aisle applications; and many other product introductions and expansions as detailed below.

Orion Lighting's new manual field adjustable HARRIS LED Lumen Select High Bay, Gen 1 - Product code: LSLH1



Orion Lighting's new ISON™ Linear LED High Bay, Gen 1 - featuring upright slots to create airflow around electric components and provide upward ceiling illumination - Product code: LMAF1





Mike Altschaefl, Orion CEO, commented, "Reflecting Orion's longstanding commitment to product development and innovation, we are proud to introduce a range of innovative new products, including dozens of product line extensions that offer added features and functionality intended to address the needs of customers in each of our three principal sales channels.

"All of these new fixtures reflect our emphasis on quality, lighting performance and energy efficiency while incorporating new features and capabilities, including smart controls and Internet of Things capabilities, that respond to our customers' needs. Underlying all our product offerings is Orion's unrivaled customer service as well as our smart designs, ease of installation and ‘Made in USA' quality."

High Bay and Enclosed High Bay Applications

NEW: HARRIS LED Lumen Select High Bay, Gen 1 | LSLH1

Orion's first manual field adjustable high bay fixture provides great flexibility by allowing you to change the fixture's light output with just a few simple adjustments with easily accessible switches. This unique feature enables utilization in low bay and high bay environments while addressing a facility's unique lighting needs today and as they evolve. Available in 2' and 4' fixture lengths, the 2' version is adjustable to deliver 9,000 to 15,000 lumens and the 4' version is adjustable to deliver 18,000 to 30,000 lumens, making this a highly versatile fixture for lighting contractors and customers alike.

NEW: ISON™ Linear LED High Bay, Gen 1 | LMAF1

Orion's newest ISON High Bay with a completely new look and feel. The fixture has upright slots included in the design, creating airflow around the electric components and providing upward illumination of the ceiling for retailers and other applications. Available in 9,000 or 18,000 lumens and 4' and 8' fixture lengths.

NEW: HARRIS LED Patriot Slimline™ High Bay, Gen 1 | HBHS1

Provides a sleek new construction or retrofit solution over other entry-level LED fixtures, linear fluorescent or HID systems. Low profile design offers energy savings, low maintenance, and modular plug-n-play control options for high and low bay settings in industrial, commercial and retail applications. Available in 4' and 8' fixture lengths with a sleek, lightweight design and offering 12,000 to 39,000 lumen options.

NEW: HARRIS LED Wet Rated High Bay, Gen 1 | WRRH1

Orion's first round enclosed high bay fixture includes a UL Wet Rating and IP66 rating. This fixture can withstand demanding environments making it ideal for indoor or outdoor environments. Available in two light output levels, 13,000 and 19,000 lumens, this fixture offers optional occupancy and photocell sensor options.

Troffer Retrofit

UPDATE: HARRIS High Efficiency LED Troffer Retrofit, Gen 2 | LDRE2

The next generation of the Harris LDR delivering up to 161 lumens per watt, the LDRE product series comes in three form factors: 1'x4', 2'x'2' and 2'x4'. Retrofitting to LED from fluorescent is so easy; it takes just minutes and only one person to complete the full installation.

UPDATE: HARRIS LED Troffer Retrofit LDRE S Series | LDRES2

The second generation, durable steel version of the industry's first patented LED Troffer Retrofit contained within the door frame. This fixture retrofits existing 1'x4', 2'x'2' and 2'x4' fluorescent troffers to LED and can be installed in a few minutes with minimal workplace disruption. Comes in 2,000 to 4,000 lumens and has 3 installation bracket types.

New Category - Linear High Bay Retrofit Kits

NEW: ISON™ Linear LED Modular Retrofit, Gen 1 | LMAR1

NEW: ISON™ Linear LED Streamline Retrofit, Gen 1 | LSAR1

Orion's first ISON class LED linear retrofit kits are available in two distinct retrofit designs to meet any facility's lighting or installation needs. Available in 4' and 8' lengths and in 9,000 or 18,000 lumens. Integrated IoT control option is available for 8' retrofit kits. The LMAR1 is Orion's first modular, field assembled ISON class LED retrofit kit; updates the fluorescent body to a sleeker look with a curved lens. The factory assembled LSAR1 kit installs over the existing fluorescent housing and provides an attractive new look to facility.

Linear Fixtures

NEW: HARRIS LED Multipurpose Linear, Gen 1 | MPHL1

NEW: APOLLO® LED Multipurpose Linear, Gen 1 | MPAL1

These multipurpose linear fixtures are ideal for low bay, assembly line, strip, surface mount, continuous run or task operations in warehouse and retail environments. Fixtures range from 1,500 to 14,000 lumens and offer suspended mounting or continuous run options as well as a field installed wire guard option.

Controls

NEW: End Mounted, Network Controls | OEMS1

Ideal for high bay, low bay and aisle applications looking to utilize wireless controls. Plug & play sensor can be added after fixture is installed with no need to open fixture or touch the electrical system. Includes remote control adjustment and wireless controls and sensor options, now including a Bluetooth sensor capability.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of enterprise-grade LED lighting and energy project solutions. Orion manufactures and markets connected lighting systems encompassing LED solid-state lighting and smart controls. Orion systems incorporate patented design elements that deliver significant energy efficiency, as well as optical and thermal performance that drive financial, environmental, and work-space benefits for a wide variety of customers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

