Quantcast

See headlines for OIC
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Origin Gold Announces Stock Option Grant

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 02, 2019, 02:32:00 PM EDT


    MONTREAL, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Origin Gold Corporation ("Origin or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:OIC) has approved the granting of stock options (the "Options") for 1,000,000 common shares of the Corporation to the Directors, Officers and consultants of the Corporation, in accordance with its stock option plan. The Options vest immediately, are exercisable at $0.10 per Option and have a term of 2 years.

    Following the grant of Options, the Corporation has a total of 4,989,565 Options outstanding representing approximately 9.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation.

    About Origin

    Origin is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities focused in Colombia.

    Rejean Gosselin, President and CEO : Tel: 514.303.0950

    E-mail: rgminero@gmail.com

    Web : www.origingoldcorp.com

    The information set forth in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on assumptions exposed to major risks and uncertainties. Although Origin deems the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot provide any guarantee as to the materialization of the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

    Source: Corporation Aurifère Origin

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: OIC




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8109.09
    17.93  ▲  0.22%
    DJIA 26786.68
    69.25  ▲  0.26%
    S&P 500 2973.01
    8.68  ▲  0.29%
    Data as of Jul 2, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar