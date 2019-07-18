Organovo Announces Release Date for Fiscal First-Quarter 2020 Financial Results





SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) ("Organovo") will host a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss the Company's fiscal first-quarter 2020 operating and financial highlights. In advance of the call on August 8, 2019, Organovo will issue its fiscal first-quarter 2020 earnings press release, which will be available at http://www.organovo.com. To participate in the teleconference, callers can dial the following numbers:



1-866-652-5200 (toll-free, U.S. callers only)

1-412-317-6060 (from outside the U.S.)

Conference Call ID: Organovo F1Q20 Earnings

To help ensure the conference call begins in a timely manner, please dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast at http://www.organovo.com.

For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the call will be available toll-free until August 15, 2019 at 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers only) or at 1-412-317-0088 (callers outside the U.S.). The passcode for the replay is: 10133619. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available at http://www.organovo.com.

About Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Organovo is a biotech platform company that has developed a leadership position with its revolutionary ability to 3D bioprint tissues with human functionality. The Company is pursuing multiple IND-track programs to develop its NovoTissues® to address a number of serious unmet medical needs in adult and pediatric populations, initially focusing on liver disease. Organovo's first IND-track program for Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency recently received orphan drug designation from the FDA. In order to support its plan to initiate multiple IND-track programs, the Company is providing access to its ExVive™ in vitro tissue disease modeling platform to facilitate high value drug discovery and development collaborations. Organovo's wholly-owned subsidiary, Samsara Sciences, provides the Company and its clients with high quality human liver and kidney cells for research applications. Organovo is changing the shape of life science research and transforming medical care. Learn more at www.organovo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

