Organogenesis Announces Annual College Scholarship Award Winner



Baylah Mazonson, 2019 Regenerative Medicine Scholarship Recipient, Will Attend Boston University This Fall

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced the winner of its 2019 Canton High School Regenerative Medicine Scholarship Award.



This year's $5,000 scholarship winner is Baylah Mazonson, a member of the Canton High School graduating class of 2019. She will attend Boston University in the fall to major in biology.

"I can't express how honored I am to be awarded with this scholarship," Ms. Mazonson said. "I want to thank Organogenesis for supporting me with this incredible opportunity as I pursue my goal of becoming a clinical researcher."

The annual scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from Canton High School whose achievements and interest in pursuing a career in medicine, biomedical engineering or the life sciences establish them as a potential future leader in the medical field.

Along with a slew of academic achievements, among them official commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, Ms. Mazonson is also an accomplished athlete and musician. She was a member of both the varsity swim team and the school orchestra.

"Each year Organogenesis awards this scholarship to a talented, accomplished and driven student like Baylah with a passion for the life sciences," said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis. "We are proud to support Baylah's pursuit of her career goals and her commitment to improving the lives of patients."

In addition to academic achievement, the Organogenesis scholarship is awarded based on participants' response to the essay question, "How do you see yourself contributing to the future of the life sciences?" Ms. Mazonson responded by discussing how her interest in science extends beyond academics. Growing up, two members of her family were diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). Following the diagnoses, Ms. Mazonson was motivated to pursue a career in clinical medicine with the hopes of someday helping her family and millions of other patients who live with chronic conditions.

For more information on the Canton High School Regenerative Medicine Scholarship Award, please visit: https://organogenesis.com/about-us/responsibility/corporate-social-responsibility.html

