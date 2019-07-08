Organogenesis Announces 2019 Sponsorship of American Podiatric Medical Association Educational Programs and Annual Scientific Meeting





CANTON, Mass., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical and Sports Medicine markets, today announced its 2019 sponsorship of the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA), including support for two of the APMA's leading educational programs: The Residency Education Resource Center (REdRC) and the Young Physicians' Institute (YPI).



Organogenesis will also exhibit at the APMA 2019 Annual Scientific Meeting, The National, taking place July 11-14 in Salt Lake City, UT. Products from the Organogenesis advanced wound care portfolio will be highlighted with product demonstrations and information at the Organogenesis booth #401.

Additionally, Organogenesis will sponsor a lunch symposium, "Get Wounds Moving with a Comprehensive Portfolio of Skin Substitutes," on Thursday, July 11 from 12-1 p.m. in Ballroom G/I. The symposium will feature guest speaker Ira Kraus, DPM, FASPS, FACFAS, APMA Representative to the AMA CPT Panel, APMA Coding Committee Member, and Past President of APMA.

"We are proud to have sponsored the APMA for many years, and to continue supporting its goals of promoting foot and ankle health through a wide array of educational events and programs," said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and CEO of Organogenesis.

The American Podiatric Medical Association is the premier national organization representing the vast majority of podiatrists in the United States. Founded in 1912, the APMA is the leading resource for foot and ankle health information.

The APMA REdRC was developed to offer an educational lecture program free of charge to residents and residency directors through its online portal. For the past seven years, Organogenesis has supported the development of this important tool as a founding sponsor.

Now in its ninth year, the YPI program provides future leaders in podiatric medicine with a valuable and timeless educational resource. This year's program will present young practitioners with an overview of the state of podiatry, including varied practice settings as well as legislative and regulatory initiatives that affect the field.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis's comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "will," "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "outlook," "extend," "continue" and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

