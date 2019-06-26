Orca Exploration confirms declaration of July 31, 2019 dividend





TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Exploration Group Inc. ("Orca" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has received the certificate of the Chief Financial Officer referred to in its press release of May 29, 2019 and confirms that the Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend (the "Dividend") of $0.06 (Cdn) per Class A Common Voting Share of the Company ("Class A Shares") and $0.06 (Cdn) per Class B Subordinate Voting Share of the Company ("Class B Shares") payable to the holders of Class A Shares and Class B Shares of record on June 30, 2019 and payable on or about July 31, 2019.



About Orca Exploration Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PAET. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B. The Company's Project Agreements are more fully described in the Company's 2016 Annual Information Form, and available on www.orcaexploration.com.

