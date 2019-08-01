Quantcast

Optinose to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Updates on August 12, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Monday, August 12 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced the Company will release financial results for the second quarter 2019, after market close on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Members of the Company's leadership team will host a conference call to discuss financial results and corporate updates, including its launch of XHANCE®. The call is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 12, 2019.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 916-4761 from the U.S. or +1 (409) 216-6496 from outside the U.S. In addition, following the completion of the call, a telephone replay will be accessible until August 19, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. or +1 (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. and entering conference ID # 7548458. A simultaneous webcast of the call and presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Optinose's website at www.optinose.com. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 60 days following the event.

About Optinose

Optinose is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit www.optinose.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Optinose Investor Contact

Jonathan Neely

Jonathan.neely@optinose.com

267.521.0531

Source: Optinose, Inc.

