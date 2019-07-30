Quantcast

Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 8

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Opiant") (NASDAQ:OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019, after the market close, and will host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 8, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details
Thursday, August 8th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time/1:30pm Pacific Time
Toll Free: 877-407-0792
International: 201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13692263
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135167

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), a division of the National Institutes of Health, describes addictive disorders as chronic relapsing brain diseases that burden society at both the individual and community levels. Opiant's first drug overdose product, NARCAN® Nasal Spray, is licensed to Adapt Pharmaceuticals, now owned by Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. For more information, visit www.opiant.com.

CONTACTS:

For Investor and media Inquiries:

Lisa Sher, Senior Director of Investor Relations and Communications

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(970) 987-2654

lsher@opiant.com

Dan Ferry, LifeSci Advisors, LLC

(617) 535-7746

Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

