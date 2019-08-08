Opiant Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update





SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Opiant") (NASDAQ:OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for addictions and drug overdose, today reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 and provided a corporate update.



"During the first half of 2019, we continued to achieve important progress in advancing our pipeline and we look forward to reaching additional key milestones in the second half of the year," said Roger Crystal, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Opiant. "With a broad pipeline that is partially funded via multiple U.S. government sources, and multiple key upcoming catalysts, we are well-positioned for continued progress with our clinical programs throughout the remainder of the year and beyond."

David O'Toole, Chief Financial Officer of Opiant added, "The significant increase in sales of NARCAN® Nasal Spray in 2019 continues to drive expanded royalty revenue for Opiant. In addition, we generated positive net income and earnings per share in the second quarter and expect to continue this throughout 2019. Moreover, we expect our balance sheet will be further strengthened in the next approximately six months, based on the timing of the one-time milestone payment of $13.5 million due to Opiant from Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) when net sales of NARCAN® exceed $200 million in the 2019 calendar year."

Corporate Highlights and Near-Term Milestones

Expanded relationship with Sanofi to include manufacturing of OPNT004 (drinabant) for the emergency treatment of Acute Cannabinoid Overdose (ACO). Opiant intends to initiate formulation development studies in the second half of 2019 with clinical trials to follow.

-- It is estimated that ACO resulted in more than one million emergency department visits in the U.S. in 2016 1 , and this rate is expected to rise with the increasing legalization of cannabis in North America.

-- Opiant intends to reformulate drinabant for parenteral administration in an emergency department setting.

Xtra device that will be used in both the confirmatory pharmacokinetic (PK) study of nasal nalmefene, OPNT003, for the treatment of opioid overdose and the potential commercialization of the product. Planning for the confirmatory PK study of OPNT003; expect to report top-line data this year and file a New Drug Application for OPNT003 in 2020.

Initiated OPNT002 formulation selection study in Alcohol Use Disorder and began preparations for a Phase 2 study; expect to begin enrolling patients in this study later this year.

Events and Presentations

Developing Medical Countermeasures to Rescue Opioid-Induced Respiratory Depression Meeting

-- August 6-7, Rockville, MD

Dr. Phil Skolnick, Chief Scientific Officer, presented "Development of Intranasal Nalmefene: A High-Potency, Long-Duration Opioid Antagonist" moderated by Judith Laney, Branch Chief for Chemical Medical Countermeasures at Biomedical Advance Research and Authority (BARDA)

-- September 4-5, Boston, MA

-- September 8-10, New York, NY

-- October 2-4, New York, NY

-- October 17, New York, NY

-- October 28-29, Jupiter, FL

-- October 31-November 3, Boca Raton, FL

Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Opiant recorded approximately $6.8 million in revenue, compared to approximately $3.2 million during the corresponding period of 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Opiant recognized approximately $6.1 million of revenue from the license agreement (the Adapt License) between it and Adapt Pharma Operations Limited, a subsidiary of EBS, for the sale of NARCAN® Nasal Spray, compared to approximately $3.1 million in the comparable period of 2018. The $3.0 million increase in royalty revenue was attributable to a significant increase in sales of NARCAN® Nasal Spray to approximately $73 million for the second quarter of 2019, as reported by EBS.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019, were approximately $3.7 million, compared to approximately $2.9 million in the comparable period of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $0.9 million increase in royalty expense, a $0.2 million increase in legal, accounting and professional fees, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019, were approximately $1.6 million, essentially flat as compared to the same period in 2018.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2019, was approximately $1.6 million, or $0.39 per basic and $0.31 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately ($1.4) million, or a loss of ($0.52) per basic and diluted share, for the comparable period of 2018.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Opiant recorded approximately $12.2 million in revenue, compared to approximately $4.9 million during the corresponding period of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Opiant recognized approximately $9.9 million of revenue from the license agreement between it and Adapt for the sale of NARCAN® Nasal Spray, compared to approximately $4.7 million in the comparable period of 2018. The $5.2 million increase in royalty revenue was attributable to a significant increase in sales of NARCAN® Nasal Spray to approximately $138.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, as reported by EBS.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019, were approximately $7.4 million, compared to approximately $5.8 million in the comparable period of 2018. The increase was primarily due to a $1.3 million increase in royalty expense, a $0.7 million increase in legal and professional fees, a $0.4 million increase in personnel and related expense including recruiting, partially offset by a $0.8 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019, were approximately $5.2 million, compared to approximately $4.0 million in the comparable period of 2018. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.2 million increase in third-party expenses associated with Opiant's research and development programs, $0.4 million increase in employee related compensation expense, partially offset by a $0.4 million decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

There were no license fees recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Opiant recorded $5.6 million of license fees incurred during the six months ended June 30, 2018. The license fees related to Opiant's obligations under the License Agreement with Adapt.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019, was approximately ($0.2) million, or a loss of ($0.04) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately ($10.7) million, or a loss of ($4.11) per basic and diluted share, for the comparable period of 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, Opiant had cash and cash equivalents of $23.9 million, compared to approximately $24.6 million at December 31, 2018. The cash balance at June 30, 2019, does not include the full impact of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) grant of approximately $7.4 million or the BARDA contract of approximately $4.6 million. Opiant continues to project a cash balance in the range of $17 million to $20 million at the end of 2019. This anticipated range does not include the one-time milestone payment of $13.5 million due to Opiant from EBS when net sales of NARCAN® by EBS exceed $200 million in the 2019 calendar year. Based on the $138.5 million in sales of NARCAN® Nasal Spray that was recently publicly reported by EBS for the six months ended June 30, 2019, and its full-year 2019 estimate of sales from $240 million to $260 million, it is possible that net sales of NARCAN® will exceed $200 million in the third quarter of 2019. Under this scenario, Opiant would receive the one-time $13.5 million milestone payment in the fourth quarter of 2019. Otherwise, net sales of NARCAN® will exceed $200 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, and Opiant will receive the one-time $13.5 million milestone payment in the first quarter of 2020. Pursuant to our license agreement with EBS, in the event that this milestone is achieved, EBS will reduce the amount payable to Opiant by the remaining $2.7 million of the license fees payable.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) As of June 30, As of December 31, 2019 2018 Assets (unaudited) Current Assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 23,917 $ 24,614 Accounts receivable 4,345 4,489 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 493 267 Total Current Assets 28,755 29,370 Long-term Assets Property and equipment, net of depreciation 55 - Patents and patent applications, net 15 16 Total Assets $ 28,825 $ 29,386 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,074 $ 1,133 License fees 4,500 5,400 Accrued salaries & wages 879 1,084 Royalty payable 935 998 Deferred revenue 1,374 1,212 Total Current Liabilities 8,762 9,827 Long-Term Liabilities License fees - 2,700 Total Long-Term Liabilities - 2,700 Total Liabilities 8,762 12,527 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 4,025,500 and 3,845,361 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in-capital 94,638 91,276 Accumulated deficit (74,579 ) (74,421 ) Total stockholders' equity 20,063 16,859 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 28,825 $ 29,386





Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Royalty & licensing revenue 6,129 3,053 9,875 4,702 Treatment investment revenue 564 53 644 107 Grant revenue 82 44 1,691 44 Total Revenue 6,775 3,150 12,210 4,853 Operating Expenses General and administrative 3,731 2,857 7,427 5,822 Research and development 1,634 1,616 5,201 4,036 License fees - - - 5,625 Total expenses 5,365 4,473 12,628 15,483 Income (loss) from operations 1,410 (1,323 ) (418 ) (10,630 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 122 6 244 11 Loss on settlement of liability - (50 ) - (50 ) Loss on foreign exchange (11 ) (30 ) (41 ) (38 ) Total other income (expense) 111 (74 ) 203 (77 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,521 (1,397 ) (215 ) (10,707 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 57 - 57 (33 ) Net income (loss) $ 1,578 $ (1,397 ) $ (158 ) $ (10,740 ) Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ 0.39 $ (0.52 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (4.11 ) Diluted $ 0.31 $ (0.52 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (4.11 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 3,995,669 2,679,910 3,952,773 2,611,245 Diluted 5,128,575 2,679,910 3,952,773 2,611,245





