Opera wins the Red Dot Award for good design of the world's first gaming browser, Opera GX

The newest browser from the Norwegian company has already been downloaded more than 1 million times since it was released in the early access program in June.

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera GX launched during the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles to much acclaim from the press and gamers alike. Now it is also receiving professional recognition in the form of one of the world's most prestigious design awards: the Red Dot.



Opera's (Opera Limited (Nasdaq:OPRA)) newest browser is tailored to the specific needs of PC gamers. It lets them control their computer's CPU and memory usage to make their gaming and streaming smoother. It also features Twitch integration, a gaming-inspired design and numerous customization options.

"We built Opera GX for people who play games and spend a lot of time building their setups," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP at Opera browsers. "We wanted to give them a browser to perfectly match their beautiful machines."

The competition for the Red Dot Award was fierce. An international jury took several days to discuss and assess a total of 8,697 entries to ultimately select the best ones for an award. Opera GX was awarded a Red Dot in the Interface and User Experience Design category.

"We are thrilled that people who love games also love our browser. One million downloads is an amazing number for an early access program, but we are just getting started. We're also glad that we now have the official seal of approval from a panel of design experts," said Maciej Kocemba, product director at Opera.

Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of the Red Dot Award, explains that, "For around 65 years, the Red Dot Award as one of the world's largest design competitions has been providing a platform for designers, agencies and companies to evaluate good design. I want to congratulate the laureates sincerely on their distinction, which both bears testimony to their convincing performance and highlights their quality and design leadership. Anyone who succeeds in such a strong and international bunch of competitors deserves to be proud of themselves and of their achievements."

The Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design 2019 will celebrate its culmination and with it, this year's best works and brands on 1 November 2019. The Opera GX team will receive their certificate at the award ceremony in Berlin. Roughly 1,400 international guests will be able to experience firsthand the winning browser, Opera GX, as part of the Designers' Night in EWerk in Berlin. The winners exhibition Design on Stage will be shown there for one night only and will showcase the award-winning communication design works and brands. Opera's achievement will also be featured in the International Yearbook Brands & Communication Design 2019/2020, which comes out on 14 November and will be available for sale worldwide.

About Opera GX - the world's first gaming browser

Opera GX features a new, gaming-inspired design and an array of features that let people not only customize the look of their browser but also limit their computer's CPU and memory usage.

www.opera.com/gx

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of more than 350 million people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange ( OPRA ).

About the Red Dot Design Award:

In order to appraise the diversity in the field of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award breaks down into the three disciplines of the Red Dot Award — Product Design, Brands & Communication Design and Design Concept. With more than 18,000 entries, the Red Dot Award is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. In the 1990s, the Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec, created the name and brand of the award. Ever since, the sought-after Red Dot distinction has been the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The award winners are presented in the yearbooks, museums and online. More information is available at www.red-dot.de.

