Quantcast

Opera Limited to present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


OSLO, Norway, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA), one of the world's leading browser providers, an influential player in the field of content platforms, and emerging fintech provider announced today that Frode Jacobsen, CFO, and Derrick Nueman, Head of Investor Relations, will present at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in New York, NY. 

Event Details:

Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference

Date:Thursday, September 5, 2019

Fireside Chat:3:40 p.m. ET

A webcast presentation will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera



Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera delivers browsers, AI-driven digital content platforms and fintech solutions to more than 350 million people worldwide. The company remains one of the most innovative browser creators in the world. Opera is listed on Nasdaq under the OPRA ticker symbol.

Investor Relations Contact:

Derrick Nueman

investor-relations@opera.com or (408) 596-3055

For media enquiries, please contact: press-team@opera.com

Source: Opera Limited

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: OPRA




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7856.88
29.93  ▲  0.38%
DJIA 26036.10
258.20  ▲  1.00%
S&P 500 2887.94
18.78  ▲  0.65%
Data as of Aug 28, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar