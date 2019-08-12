Online Brokerage Platform Futu Expands Board of Directors





HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:FHL), a leading online platform providing cost-effective brokerage services to clients in China and Hong Kong, today announced the appointment of Mr. Eric Chi Zhang to its Board of Directors, effective as of August 8, 2019. Mr. Zhang is a Managing Director and Head of China for leading global growth equity firm General Atlantic, an investor in Futu. General Atlantic has been investing in China for nearly 20 years and was recently recognized as "Influential PE Firm of the Year" by China Renaissance, a leading Chinese financial advisor.



Mr. Leaf Hua Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Futu, commented: "We are honored to have Mr. Eric Chi Zhang join our Board of Directors. His extensive experience investing in technology platforms in the region will benefit Futu as we further build our platform, enabling even more Chinese investors to trade stocks globally and delivering long-term value to our shareholders."

Pursuant to this appointment, the Board is now composed of six members. The Board's audit committee, compensation committee, and nominating and corporate governance committee now each has three members, two of whom are independent directors.

