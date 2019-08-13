One Step Vending, Corp. Finalized Agreement for Private Label CBD Products





Harrison, New York, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- One Step Vending, Corp. (OTC Markets:KOSK) announces finalization of discussions with a premium American manufacturer to create its own brand products for distribution through its network.

After extensive research and discussions with several private label companies and following its previous announcement, the Company has concluded to cooperate with a premium manufacturer that satisfies all criteria to provide a turn key solution for CBD infused products. The Company is in process of creating its own line of products that currently include CBD Oil with a variety of strengths and gummies. In the future the currently agreed product line will be expanded to include more products, following the course of the development of the brand. All products will be THC free and tested by independent laboratories carrying all the necessary compliance certifications of the manufacturer.

"We are very excited to work towards building our own brand CBD based products and make them available for our wholesale and retail customers," said Daniel Garfinkel, President of the Company.

More information on the products and the design of the brand will be revealed in upcoming releases.

About One Step Vending Corporation

One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value. For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com



About Sofos CBD Inc.

Sofos CBD Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, is focusing on the wholesale and retail distribution of CBD infused products from American suppliers. The products include edibles such as tinctures, capsules, oils gummies and other products. The Company is developing a wholesale network with stores in order to supply CBD infused products for consumers and has formed strategic partnerships with certain suppliers to distribute their products. The Company is also aiming to sell retail CBD products through the use of vending machines, online and is currently developing an online platform that will be launched in the future.

Safe Harbor Statement This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "seeks", "estimates", "may", "will", "could", "stands to" and "continues", as well as similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of One Step Vending Corp., or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. One Step Vending Corp. expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation.

KOSK Company Contact: Vasiliki Anagnostou, Secretary of the BoD One Step Vending Corp.600 Mamaroneck Ave., Harrison, NY 10528 Tel: (619) 419-1220 E-mail:info@onestepvending.com

Source: One Step Vending Corp.