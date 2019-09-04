One of the Top Ten Largest Defense Companies in the World Buys Nano Dimension's DragonFly System for Additive Manufacturing of Electronics



NESS ZIONA, Israel , Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd., a leading additive electronics provider (Nasdaq, TASE:NNDM), today announced that one of the one of the top ten largest U.S.-based global defense providers has bought a DragonFly system for additive manufacturing of electronics. Nano Dimension, a certified U.S. Department of Defense vendor with a CAGE code, helps defense companies meet strict timelines, produce fully functional electronic circuitry and protect their security-sensitive and proprietary designs.

The sale marks yet another purchase of a Nano Dimension additive manufacturing system in the U.S. defense sector, and is an important milestone in the company's penetration of the global defense market.

With Nano Dimension's DragonFly system, defense organizations can lessen the risk of IP theft and effectively streamline productivity by bringing additive manufacturing in-house. This can significantly keep costs down while increasing the speed of R&D and reducing lead times. Further, due to the platform's manufacturing flexibility, and round the clock 3D printing capability, productivity can be enhanced.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq, TASE:NNDM) is a leading electronics provider that is disrupting, reshaping, and defining the future of how cognitive connected products are made. With its unique 3D printing technologies, Nano Dimension is targeting the growing demand for electronic devices that require increasingly sophisticated features. Demand for circuitry, including PCBs - which are the heart of every electronic device - covers a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, medical devices, defense, aerospace, automotive, IoT and telecom. These sectors can all benefit greatly from Nano Dimension's products and services for rapid prototyping and short-run manufacturing. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.



