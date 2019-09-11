Quantcast

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  September 11, 2019, 12:33:00 PM EDT


GREAT NECK, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.45 per share.  The dividend is payable October 10, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2019.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties.   Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

