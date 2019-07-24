One Horizon Group Launches Touchpoint, a Next Generation Fan Engagement Platform for Brands and Celebrities



Announces Elite Influencer Alexis Clark as first Celebrity User

MIAMI, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Horizon Group, Inc. (OTCQB:OHGI) today announced the launch of Touchpoint, a next generation fan engagement platform designed for brands and celebrities. The Company also announced that it has signed with elite model and influencer Alexis Clark as the first user for the new platform.



Touchpoint has been designed to bring fans closer to celebrities by providing access to proprietary content, livestream events, as well as exclusive merchandise. The platform is optimized for iOS and Android, as well as Internet and TV-based Apps.

Mark White, Chief Executive Officer of One Horizon, stated, "We are excited to launch this new offering, derived from our exclusive and robust intellectual property. Touchpoint is designed to offer fans a VIP experience, with celebrity profiles, exclusive content, premier access to events, fan-centric membership options, live streams and exclusive merchandise. Touchpoint helps celebrities and brands maximize revenue generation and engagement with sponsors. The platform can be accessed from any web-enabled device and provides an incredible user experience. Touchpoint was built on a highly scalable platform, to support the massive bandwidth required to accommodate live events another other streaming content."

Mr. White continued, "We are delighted to announce the addition of elite model Alexis Clark as our first celebrity user. We look forward to working closely with Alexis to maximize engagement with her growing fan base and sponsors. Moreover, we plan to leverage our celebrity relationships through our 123Wish Platform, which we believe will help Touchpoint rapidly gain critical mass."

Alexis Clark added, "I am extremely excited for this unique opportunity to build a platform to truly engage with and grow my audience. With so many of the popular social media outlets becoming more and more difficult to work with, Touchpoint offers a solution that will allow unrivaled access to premium content and exclusive merchandise."

About One Horizon Group, Inc.

One Horizon Group, Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company, which owns Love Media House, a full-service music production, artist representation and digital media business. The Company also and holds a majority interest in 123Wish, a subscription-based, experience marketplace, as well as majority interest in Browning Productions & Entertainment, Inc., a full-service digital media and television production company. For more information, see http://www.onehorizoninc.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

