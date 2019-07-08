Ondas Networks Enters Class I Rail Market With Advanced Private Wireless Solution for Increased Productivity and Efficiency





SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondas Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:ONDS), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, announced today the release of its next-generation wireless data platform designed to meet the higher data throughput needs of advanced train operations for the North American Class I rail industry. Ondas Network's frequency agnostic FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform supports all of the existing rail industry licensed frequency bands.



Railroad operators continue to implement new technologies and advanced applications that are designed to improve operations and safety. Applications such as positive train control (PTC), moving block, rear-end protection, and roadway worker protection are significantly increasing the volume of real time critical data and driving the need for higher data rates, which necessitates the need for more flexible and robust communication methods.

Ondas Networks is assisting a number of Class I railroads to improve the utilization and performance of rail communications networks with its innovative spectrum harvesting and channel aggregation methods. These features, coupled with the overall flexibility of the FullMAX SDR platform, allows the rail industry to leverage its existing FCC-allocated licensed spectrum and support a variety of new higher data rate applications for increased efficiency and safety.

"Our mission-critical wireless technology was initially developed and standardized by IEEE to support advanced grid automation in the electric utility industry, " said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Networks. "As we continue to expand our marketing resources, we are now penetrating new, high-growth markets. We introduced our standards-based FullMAX SDR platform to the rail industry in order to facilitate a transition from existing purpose built, frequency specific networks to multi-purpose, high-speed, IP-based data networks. We see significant pent-up demand for high throughput, extremely reliable and secure wireless technology within the rail industry as well as many other critical infrastructure industrial verticals, with a focus on increasing overall efficiency and safety."

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets. The Company designs and manufactures its multi-patented, Software Defined Radio (SDR) platform for Mission Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications that require secure communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company's SDR technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks' SDR technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks. For additional information, visit www.ondas.com, www.otcmarkets.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, the risks discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 19, 2019, and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

