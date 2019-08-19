Oncology Pharma Signed a Letter of Intent with Kalos Therapeutics for an Exclusive World-Wide Licence and Co-Devlopent of Its Broad-Spectrum Anti-Cancer Drug, KTH 222





SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Oncology Pharma (OTCPK:ONPH) is pleased to announce that it signed a Letter of Intent with Kalos Therapeutics (Phoenix, AZ) for a world-wide license and co-development of Kalos's lead anti-cancer drug, KTH 222. The expected license and co-development of KTH 222 as a monotherapy and/or in combination with NanoSmart's ANA-conjugated liposomal doxorubicin targeted delivery is licensed exclusively world-wide by Oncology Pharma. Doxorubicin is one of the most commonly used chemotherapies for treating a wide variety of cancers such as breast, ovarian, lung, bladder, lymphoma, and Kaposi's sarcoma. The KTH 222 combined with the NanoSmart's targeted delivery of doxorubicin provides an excellent synergy between the two therapies while offsetting further the potential cardiotoxicity inherent with doxorubicin.

Kalos Therapeutics is developing a platform of drugs containing multiple array of natriuretic peptide which have demonstrated a broad spectrum of anti-tumor activity with negligible or no known adverse effects. In a Pre-IND Study using the parent drug involving a total of eighty eight patients, including 22 healthy patients, the study demonstrated safety and therapeutic efficacy. Kalos's leading drug candidate, KTH 222 regulates cell growth via inhibition of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway. Kalos is looking to change the care paradigm for treating cancer patients as KTH 222 can be a lead therapy, or used in combination with existing therapies to improve efficacy and reduce toxicity, and mitigate resistance or reverse it. There are nearly 17 million patients living with a cancer diagnosis without a safe nontoxic maintenance therapy, Kalos believes it will attain this lofty goal and become the Holy Grail for "cancer tune up," and a therapeutic option to a drug Holiday.

About Kalos Therapeutics

Kalos is pursuing a multiphase strategy to reorient today's therapeutic approach to cancer patients while driving changes to transform therapeutic approaches for unmet and rare medical conditions. Kalos has a lead compound KTH 222 which is more promising than "standard of care" drugs with difficult to treat tumors. Kalos[gc1] Therapeutics, Inc. CEO, George Colberg, "Announced that the collaboration with the Oncology Pharma has provided new opportunities for Kalos to advance its drug development program changing how cancer patients can be treated with safer, nontoxic approaches improving the patient's quality of life." The possibility of bringing to market a safer more promising version of the Oncology Pharma product line is extremely exciting!"

Kalos is devoted to treating the unmet needs of people living with incurable diseases, while doing so with less toxic and debilitating side-effects commonly associated with chemotherapies. Kalos believes that by leveraging nature and all of the body's mechanisms, they have created new, safer approaches to cancer and diseases that affect the eye as well. Kalos has several applications for animal health based on both it's 8 amino acid and a 15 amino acid drug KTV-111. Kalos aims to treat dangerous and debilitating diseases and improve the quality of life for the patient and their families.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTCPK:ONPH) (the "Company") is a pioneering oncology company dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and commercializing therapeutics. The Company has licensed Tulynode's patent pending Autologous Immuno-therapy for durable therapy response using an extracorporeal device. The Company is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology, and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships; and, costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

CONTACTS: For additional Information, please contact the Oncology Pharma at: One Sansome Street, Suite 3500 San Francisco, CA 94104 Phone: 415-869-1038 Fax: 415-946-8801 Website: email: info@oncology-pharma.com

Source: Oncology Pharma, Inc.