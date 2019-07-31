OncoCyte to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019





ALAMEDA, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE American:OCX), a developer of novel, non-invasive tests for the early detection of cancer, announced today that it will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT to discuss the results along with recent corporate developments.



The dial-in number in the U.S./Canada is 877-407-9716; for international participants, the number is 201-493-6779. For all callers, please refer to Conference ID 13692586. To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section on the Company's website, http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135362.

About OncoCyte Corporation

OncoCyte is focused on the development and commercialization of novel, diagnostic tests for the early detection and management of cancer, when it is most curable. OncoCyte has developed a proprietary liquid biopsy that can assess the immune system's response to cancer at its earliest stages. The first application of this liquid biopsy is a blood test in development to aid in the diagnosis of lung cancer and reduce the need for risky and costly diagnostic procedures such as invasive lung biopsies.

Source: OncoCyte Corporation

