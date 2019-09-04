Omura and Greenlane Announce Exclusive U.S. and Canadian Distribution Partnership for New Heat-Not-Burn Technology





LOS ANGELES and BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omura, a technology and design brand focused on the cannabis and wellness space, today announced their partnership with Greenlane Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq:GNLN) ("Greenlane"), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products, for exclusive distribution of Omura vaporizers throughout the United States and Canada. Under this strategic alliance, Greenlane will distribute Omura products in both medical and legal recreational dispensaries as well as independent and chain licensed vape and cannabis retailers.



A whole flower vaporizer engineered to give consumers a clean and hygienic experience with all the cannabinoids and terpenes in their purest form.









Omura was founded with the goal of perfecting the way we consume whole flower cannabis. Using next-generation heat-not-burn technology, Omura is elevating the cannabis experience by combining the discretion and convenience of vape pens with whole flower benefits. Flower sticks that pair exclusively with the Omura Series 1 vaporizer, allow for unprocessed whole flower consumption with no burning, no ash. No grinding, cleaning or mess and minimal environmental impact. Engineered for both the canna-curious as well as the ritualistic user, Series 1 Vaporizer comes in four colors: black, white, gold, and rose gold.

"We've found the perfect partner to introduce consumers to Omura's proprietary innovations with Greenlane," says BJ Carretta, Omura Head of Marketing. "Their reach is unparalleled, and they have been wholeheartedly supportive of our vision. We look forward to expanding Omura's footprint and introducing new and innovative heat-not-burn cannabis solutions to the market."

Omura will leverage Greenlane's coast-to-coast network of 11,000-plus retail locations to place the Omura vaporizers in front of its biggest potential consumer base yet. The Omura system is currently available in California, Maryland, and Arizona.

"The Omura system offers a unique and differentiated vaping experience and we are excited to bring their innovative heat-not-burn technology to our expansive customer base," said Aaron LoCascio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane. "Omura also provides Greenlane and our customers with a new, recurring revenue stream, adding a next generation vaping technology to our portfolio that will accelerate revenue growth throughout North America."

About Omura

Omura is a technology and design brand focused on the cannabis and wellness space, founded on the goal of perfecting the whole flower cannabis experience. The Omura system delivers a sustainable, sophisticated, and smoke-free experience for the purest method of cannabis consumption. Next-generation ‘heat-not-burn' technology elevates the whole flower dosing experience, giving users a clean, safe, and convenient whole flower experience. With precision engineering, Omura is pioneering the evolution of cannabis through their proprietary vaporizer system that is now available in California, Maryland and Arizona. For more information on the Omura system, visit www.omura.com.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) is one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products. The Company operates as a powerful house of brands, third party brand accelerator and distribution platform for consumption devices and lifestyle brands serving the global cannabis, CBD, and liquid nicotine markets with an expansive customer base of more than 11,000 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, and smoke and vape shops. Greenlane has an established track record of partnering with brands through all stages of product lifecycle, providing a range of services including product development, go-to-market strategy, sales and marketing support, market research, customer service, direct-to-consumer fulfillment, warranty repair, supply chain management, and distribution. In addition to owning and operating its own brands, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading players including PAX Labs, (Canopy-owned) Storz & Bickel, JUUL, Grenco Science, Firefly, DaVinci, Select, Sherbinski, Bloom Farms, Mary's Nutritionals, Cookies and dozens of others. Greenlane's house of brands is comprised of child-resistant packaging innovator Pollen Gear; VIBES rolling papers; the Marley Natural accessory line; the Keith Haring accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, and Higher Standards, which is both an upscale product line and an innovative retail experience with flagship stores at New York City's famed Chelsea Market and Atlanta's Ponce City Market. The company also owns and operates Vapor.com, an industry leading e-commerce platform which offers convenient, flexible shopping solutions directly to consumers. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

