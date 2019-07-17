Omnitek Engineering's Exclusive Turkish Distributor Completes Pilot Program With Shell Turkey



-- Anticipates Strong Demand for Diesel-to-Natural Gas Engine Conversions --

VISTA, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnitek Engineering Corp. (OTCQB:OMTK) today announced its exclusive distributor in Turkey is ramping up marketing and sales initiatives based on the conclusion of several evaluation projects, including a successful six-month pilot program with Shell Turkey, to demonstrate the reliability and performance of diesel-to-natural gas (DNG) engine conversions.

The converted heavy-duty Mercedes Axor OM457 engine, equipped with Omnitek's proprietary DNG engine conversion technology, exhibits the same 400 hp performance utilizing LNG as with diesel fuel.

The Class 8 trucks are equipped with LNG tanks, providing a range of approximately 900 km. The clean-burning LNG fuel is being supplied by Shell Turkey.

"We applaud Shell for selecting Omnitek's 100 percent dedicated natural gas technology over dual-fuel technology, which only offers minimal fuel savings potential. The continued collaboration with Shell Turkey provides a unique opportunity to showcase and market the cost-effective alternative of truck conversions compared with purchasing new LNG vehicles. This should be particularly compelling to fleet operators in Turkey, given the short payback-period of truck conversions due to the large price differential between diesel and LNG, as well as Omnitek Turkey's exclusive engine guarantee. In addition, the long service-life of heavy-duty diesel engines provides a further incentive to convert, while also addressing air pollution considerations in support of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change," said Werner Funk, president and chief executive officer of Omnitek Engineering Corp.

Additional information is available here.

Omnitek Engineering Corp.

Omnitek Engineering Corp. develops and sells proprietary diesel-to-natural gas engine conversion systems and complementary products, including new natural gas engines that utilize the company's technology -- providing global customers with innovative alternative energy and emissions control solutions that are sustainable and affordable. Additional information is available at www.omnitekcorp.com.

Some of the statements contained in this news release discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on various factors and is derived using numerous assumptions. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ from projections include, among many others, the ability of the Company to raise sufficient capital to meet operating requirements, completion of R&D and successful commercialization of products/services, patent completion, prosecution and defense against well-capitalized competitors. These are serious risks and there is no assurance that our forward-looking statements will occur or prove to be accurate. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes,'' "seeks," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

