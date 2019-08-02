OMNI Television Delivers Third-Language Coverage of Federal Leaders' Debates for all Canadians

- Watch it live in Cantonese, Italian, Mandarin, and Punjabi -

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNI Television is part of the Canadian Debate Production Partnership (CDPP) and looks forward to broadcasting third-language coverage of the federal leaders' debates in October. Continuing its long history as a trusted source for multilingual Canadians to engage in electoral issues, OMNI will air the debates live in Cantonese, Italian, Mandarin, and Punjabi on OMNI Television and OMNITV.ca.

"It is vital for all Canadians to be fully informed on key issues that will impact our country's future, and OMNI continues to take great pride in delivering this important experience to voters in their mother tongue," said Colette Watson, Senior Vice President, TV & Broadcast Operations, Rogers Media.

Following this week's announcement by the Federal Elections Debates Commissioner David Johnston, OMNI Television is one of the Canadian media outlets coming together to bring Canadians the debates on a wide range of platforms. OMNI Television's coverage of the English and French debates will be translated into Cantonese, Italian, Mandarin, and Punjabi.

Multilingual audiences looking for more discussion from the debates, can watch OMNI's daily national newscasts in Cantonese, Italian, Mandarin, and Punjabi for additional coverage and in-depth analysis.

About OMNI Television

OMNI Television is Canada's only multilingual and multicultural television broadcaster. Available in 11 million Canadian households, the OMNI brand includes the national TV channel OMNI Regional plus five local television stations. OMNI offers a wide range of locally produced and acquired programming in more than 20 languages, including news, current affairs and entertainment content in Cantonese, Italian, Portuguese, Mandarin and Punjabi. OMNI is part of Rogers Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE:RCI). Visit OMNITV.ca.

