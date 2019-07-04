OMA reports an 11.9% increase in June 2019 passenger traffic





The Monterrey (+9.1%), Ciudad Juárez (+20.7%), and Chihuahua (+15.5%) airports contributed most to traffic growth

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), reports that terminal passenger traffic at its 13 airports increased 11.9% in June 2019, as compared to June 2018. Domestic traffic increased 11.3%, and international traffic increased 16.7%.

Total Passengers* Jun-2018 Jun-2019 Change % Jan - Jun

2018 Jan - Jun

2019 Change % Domestic 1,619,220 1,802,071 11.3 8,965,044 9,676,827 7.9 International 192,590 224,657 16.7 1,320,716 1,394,757 5.6 OMA Total 1,811,810 2,026,728 11.9 10,285,760 11,071,584 7.6 * Terminal passengers: includes passengers on the three types of aviation (commercial, charter, and general aviation), and excludes passengers in transit.

During June 2019, domestic traffic increased in eleven of our airports, with the largest increases in:

Monterrey (+7.9%) as a result of increased traffic on the Cancún, Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Tijuana routes.



Ciudad Juárez (+20.6%) due to increased traffic on the Mexico City route.



Acapulco (+39.7%), benefitted from increases in the number of passengers on the Mexico City, and Guadalajara routes.



Chihuahua (+15.4%) due to increased traffic on the Mexico City route.



Culiacán (+8.9%) as a result of increased traffic on the Mexico City and Tijuana routes.

In June 2019, Volaris started flying the Chihuahua - Querétaro, Durango - Guadalajara, and Durango - Mexico City routes; and VivaAerobus started flying the Mazatlán - Tijuana route.

Internationaltraffic grew in twelve airports in June, with the largest increase in Monterrey (+18.5%), as a result of increases in the number of passengers on the Houston route.

In June 2019, VivaAerobus started flying the Monterrey - Las Vegas route; and Volaris and American Airlines started flying, each, the Durango - Dallas route.

Of total passenger traffic, 99.4% was commercial, and 0.6% was general aviation.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ( OMAB ). For more information, visit:



CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer

Ruffo Pérez Pliego

+52 (81) 8625 4300

rperezpliego@oma.aero

Investor Relations:

Emmanuel Camacho

+52 (81) 8625 4308

ecamacho@oma.aero

Source: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.