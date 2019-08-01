Quantcast

OMA designates External Auditor for the Company and its subsidiaries

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 05:45:00 PM EDT


MONTERREY, Mexico, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ: OMAB; BMV: OMA), informs that its Board of Directors, based on the recommendation of its Audit Committee, has ratified the firm Galaz, Yamazaki, Ruiz Urquiza, S.C., Member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, to provide external audit services for the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ending December 31, 2019.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards.  OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market ( OMAB ). For more information, visit:

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer

Ruffo Pérez Pliego

+52 (81) 8625 4300

rperezpliego@oma.aero 

Investor Relations: 

Luis Emmanuel Camacho Thierry 

+52 (81) 8625 4308

ecamacho@oma.aero

 

Source: Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: OMAB




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8111.12
-64.30  ▼  0.79%
DJIA 26583.42
-280.85  ▼  1.05%
S&P 500 2953.56
-26.82  ▼  0.90%
Data as of Aug 1, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar