Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Offers Oliveda Products Worth $1,000 for Oliveda Shareholder





SANTA MONICA, CA, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink:OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology innovator, today issued a statement from company Chairman and CEO Thomas Lommel.

"When I recently heard the story of one of the company's biggest shareholders, I sent him Oliveda products worth over $1,000 to experience the fabulous effect of this unique holistic Olive Tree Therapy. More and more people express themselves in thousands of incredible experience reports about the unique effectiveness.

"Thus, a few days ago, the idea arose to allow all shareholders in connection with the USA launch to enjoy the benefits of these unique products. Contact us at shareholder@oliveda.com or give us a call at our Santa Monica office under +1-424-252-4251."

OLIVEDA is the world-leading olive tree beauty brand with an extensive history and track record of success in the European market. In April 2019, the company entered the United States market with the launch of U.S. Oliveda Online at us.oliveda.com. The U.S. website features a variety of Oliveda's top selling products for the face, body, hair, and inside the body holistic benefits. OLIVEDA has also gained retail approval for the China market and plans to expand its global footprint into additional new international markets in the foreseeable future.

Countless customer reviews show that the unique and balanced products from OLIVEDA and the Olive Tree Therapy developed in OLIVEDA's tree house in Andalusia, Spain by founder Thomas Lommel have the potential to change the global beauty industry. The U.S. launch, as well as this offer to OLVI stockholders, will help to continue the spread of knowledge, insights and testimonials from thousands of Oliveda users who attest to the holistic power of the company's Olive Tree Therapy.

Oliveda International Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally-unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company's wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

