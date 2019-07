Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces Shipments of Oliveda Products Worth $10,000 to OLVI Shareholders

SANTA MONICA, CA, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink:OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology innovator, today announced that Oliveda products valued at $10,000 are already on the way to some OLVI shareholders as part of the company's effort to allow shareholders to enjoy the benefits of these unique beauty products. The leading olive tree beauty brand in Europe, OLIVEDA entered the North American market in 2019 with the launch of U.S. Oliveda Online at us.oliveda.com.



OLIVEDA founder, and OLVI Chairman and CEO, Thomas Lommel, expressed a desire to allow all OLVI shareholders to experience the tremendous effects and benefits of OLIVEDA's products, which have garnered rave reviews and a cult following wherever they are introduced.

Oliveda International Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally-unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company's wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

Advance PR Group

619-202-7456

olvi@advanceprgroup.com

Source: OLIVEDA International, Inc.