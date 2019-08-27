Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces Free Product Giveaway to Shareholders as Part of Oliveda's 15th Anniversary Celebration





SANTA MONICA, CA, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink:OLVI), a leading international innovator in natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology, today announced that, in celebration of Oliveda's 15th anniversary, the company is offering one free product to each shareholder and also issued a statement on the anniversary from founder and CEO Thomas Lommel. Shareholders are asked to send their product request to shareholder@oliveda.com, and the company will provide a code for the free product. As seen on www.oliveda.com, Oliveda is also offering 30% off on all sales as part of its anniversary celebration.

Mr. Lommel's statement reads as follows:

"Dear Oliveda Family,

OLIVEDA will be 15? I thought the first product was created in 2001 in the tree house. Let's calculate - that's more than 15 years....

These questions were brought up to us in recent days, and maybe you felt the same way. Whereby, every Oliveda fan who really read our book (Did YOU?...currently available for free to download here, x-apple-data-detectors://0/, from August 27th to September 2nd) knows the story.

Imagine the following: I founded OLIVEDA in 2001, and then I had the plan to move into the tree house and to develop the first OLIVEDA product for internal usage in order to later produce eye creams and serums.

A really funny idea, right? Anyway, that would be a pretty cool plan that certainly would not have worked and anything but intuitive and not at all me.

I built my tree house back in 2001 to be very close to my trees and to intuitively develop the elixir from the olive leaf that I had discovered in Puglia, Italy some time ago and to somehow survive with the power of the olive trees. Ask an olive grower in Southern Spain or even in Tuscany how almost impossible that is today. It was then my I01, my first product, and what can I say? The reviews were as great then as today.

This gave me the idea to develop something like a therapy, the Olive Tree Therapy, the Mediterranean Ayurveda (the olive tree meditation developed by me is a part of it). Yes, dear people, that was created in the tree house quite intuitively and the incredibly great results were later confirmed in the cures in the OLIVEDA SPA in Mallorca by conventional medicine, and the press - Vogue, Elle, Harper's, InStyle, Gala, Bunte, Brigitte, etc. - celebrated. This is all also readable. At this time, I did not know that there was such a thing as eye creams at all and thought of something crazy. How to develop serums for the eye or for the night? I could never have imagined. I had no idea and was not familiar with cosmetics anyway.

Everything that came out was intuitive, and our best recipes were even virtual. Virtual? I have a scent in my nose or the way the raw material should feel as well as the concentration of these ingredients. Yes, this is how OLIVEDA recipes are made, including my favorite product, the Midnight Elixir. However, the OLIVEDA brand was still very far away during the time of the tree house and not in my head. In 2004, I founded OLIVEDA.

Believe it or not, I have not had the best time of my life here in Los Angeles, although you might think so. I'd rather spend the nights in the car among olive trees amidst Pata Negras (the little black pigs) and the next morning I am able to plunge into the next olive tree adventure to learn with all my senses on the way to Italy, Greece, or Spain by car or by foot. So, I was able to experience the olive trees with all their stories and their magic for 7 years without knowing if it will turn out to be something like a business that feeds children and family.

I love what I do - every single tree, every goat, every donkey, and every sheep - I love every one of our products and projects and the great team that surrounds me. To love what you do is probably also the elixir of life that is far too precious to work from morning to night for a job you do not like to do. Here in the U.S., I've learned that over 75% of Americans hate their job and that in a country where self-love is very important, 99% feel like they need to run into yoga studios. Self-love does not start with yoga, meditation, or even mindfulness exercises. Self-love begins by living life courageously and loving what you do."

Oliveda International, Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally-unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company's wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

