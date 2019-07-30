Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Acquires Ladope Inc. to Make CBD Frequencies and Energy Available Worldwide Via App and Strengthen Additionally the Effects of CBD Products in Cosmetics or Food Supplements





SANTA MONICA, CA, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink:OLVI), a leading international innovator in natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology, today announced the acquisition of Ladope Inc. which makes CBD frequencies and energy available worldwide through a globally unique CBD technology delivered via app to strengthen additionally the effects of CBD products in cosmetics or food supplements.

Commenting on the acquisition, Oliveda founder Thomas Lommel stated, "Twenty years ago, I had no idea about agriculture and olive trees, and today, we are the number one environmentalist in our region with more than 30,000 certified organic olive trees.

"I did not know anything about cosmetics and something like eye creams and serums when I developed my first olive tree elixir in the legendary olive tree house in 2001. Today, we have not only one of the best eye creams and serums on the market, but a total of more than 70 products that unfold their effect from the inside out and from the outside in.

"I had no idea about therapies or meditation when I developed the olive tree therapy and olive tree meditation intuitively in the tree house. Today, the olive tree meditation is part of the olive tree therapy which is one of the most effective and holistic therapies of our time and can change life as confirmed from conventional medicine.

"One of my biggest dreams; however, was to make Lommel's life-changing energy and information, "my trees," e.g. the frequencies of our mountain olive trees that I had treated myself with in 1997 and 1998, available to everyone in 2015. Then in 2015, we had our project Olive Tree People, the first frequencies sent from the mountain olive tree around the world.

"We have accumulated a lot of knowledge and even more competence over the past two decades that will help us not only to participate in the enormous potential of the CBD industry, which is valued at over $22 billion, but also revolutionize the industry through our patent application on this globally unique CBD technology. As early as October 2019, we will be able to provide CBD frequencies across borders via app to anyone who wants it, free of charge, and also to increase the effect of CBD products such as cosmetics or supplements.

"In the near future we will introduce you to the technology and products."

Oliveda International Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally-unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company's wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.comand http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

