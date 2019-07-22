Old National's record 2nd quarter net income increases 43% from a year ago to $63.0 million, or $0.36 per share
|Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) reports 2Q19 net income of $63.0 million, diluted EPS of $0.36. Adjusted1 net income of $64.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.
CEO COMMENTARY:
|
"This was a quarter that saw Old National report record net income, strong loan production, good fee income and excellent credit metrics, all of which allowed us to continue to generate positive operating leverage," said CEO Jim Ryan. "While loan prepayments and planned exits impacted overall balance sheet growth, activity levels were robust, and we successfully converted our KleinBank-Minnesota branches during the quarter. Our granular loan portfolio and low-risk profile again resulted in very low credit costs, and Old National remains on a high-performance path."
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:
Net Income
- Net income of $63.0 million, an increase of 43.1% from second quarter of 2018
- Earnings per share of $0.36, an increase of 24.1% from second quarter of 2018
Net Interest Income/NIM
- Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $158.5 million, up 5.5%
- Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis was 3.66% compared to 3.51%
Operating Performance
- Pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") was $81.6 million
- Adjusted PPNR1 was $84.2 million, up 28.4% over second quarter of 2018
- Noninterest expense was $128.1 million
- Adjusted noninterest expense1 was $124.3 million
- Efficiency ratio1 was 59.35%
- Adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 57.52%, a 416 basis point improvement from second quarter of 2018
Loans and Credit Quality
- End-of-period total loans3 were $12,084.5 million compared to $12,083.1 million
- Second-quarter total commercial production was a record $628.0 million; June 30 pipeline was $1.7 billion
- Provision for loan losses was $1.0 million
- Net charge-offs were $0.3 million, or 0.01% annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $0.9 million
- Non-performing loans were 1.34% of total loans compared to 1.41%
Return Profile & Capital
- Return on average common equity was 9.13%
- Return on average tangible common equity1 was 16.04%
- Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 was 16.41%
- Repurchased 1.8 million shares of common stock during the quarter
Notable Items
- $3.2 million in merger and integration charges
- $0.6 million in tax credit amortization
1
Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company - please refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release
2
Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted 3 Includes loans held for sale
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Old National Bancorp reported second-quarter 2019 net income of $63.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share.
Included in the second quarter were pre-tax charges of $3.2 million for merger and integration activity. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $64.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.
LOANS
Record high commercial loan production; paydowns continued to impact outstandings.
- Period-end total loans were $12,084.5 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $12,083.1 million at March 31, 2019.
- Commercial and industrial loans increased to $3,074.8 million; commercial real estate loans decreased to $4,993.7 million; consumer loans decreased to $1,755.8 million.
- Record commercial loan production in the second quarter of $628.0 million; period-end pipeline totaled $1.7 billion.
- On average, total loans in the second quarter were $12,091.0 million, down from $12,152.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.
DEPOSITS
A low-cost core deposit franchise continues to be one of Old National's strengths.
- Period-end total deposits were $14,363.1 million at June 30, 2019, relatively flat despite normal seasonal patterns.
- On average, total deposits in the second quarter were $14,369.5 million, compared to $14,211.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income and margin benefit from higher accretion and interest collected on nonaccrual loans as well as higher day count.
- Net interest income increased to $155.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 from $147.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.
- The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased 15 basis points to 3.66% compared to 3.51% in the first quarter of 2019, with 3 basis points of the increase due to more days offset by a 5 basis points decline from mix change.
- Accretion income was $11.8 million, or 27 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $8.9 million, or 21 basis points of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2019, accretion income was 5.6% of adjusted total revenue.
- Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $5.7 million, or 13 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.0 million, or 2 basis points of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2019.
- Loan yields, excluding accretion income and interest collected on nonaccrual loans, increased 3 basis points to 4.48%.
- The cost of total deposits rose 6 basis points to 0.52% in the second quarter of 2019 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits rose 6 basis points to 0.70%.
CREDIT QUALITY
Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.
- Asset quality remained strong with net charge-offs in the second quarter of $0.3 million, or 0.01% of total average loans, and 30-89 day delinquencies of 0.34%.
- Provision expense was $1.0 million in both the second quarter and first quarter of 2019.
- Non-performing loans decreased as a percentage of total loans to 1.34%.
- In accordance with current accounting practices, the loans acquired from recent acquisitions were recorded at fair value with no allowance recorded at the acquisition date. As of June 30, 2019, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $100.5 million.
- The allowance for loan losses was $56.3 million, or 0.47% of total loans at June 30, 2019.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income increased due to wealth management tax preparation fees and increases in mortgage banking revenue and capital markets fees.
- Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 was $51.2 million, an increase of $4.8 million from the first quarter of 2019.
- Wealth management fees benefitted from seasonal tax preparation fees of $1.0 million.
- Mortgage banking revenue increased $2.1 million, service charges on deposit accounts increased $0.7 million, while capital markets income increased $0.6 million.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Second quarter results demonstrated continued discipline with respect to expense management, helping to drive positive operating leverage1.
- Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 was $128.1 million and included $3.2 million in merger & integration charges and $0.6 million in tax credit amortization.
- Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter was $124.3 million, compared to the $121.5 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2019.
- The second quarter efficiency ratio was 59.35%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 57.52%.
INCOME TAXES
- On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the second quarter was $17.6 million, resulting in a 21.9% FTE tax rate.
- Income tax expense included the benefit of a $1.0 million state tax refund as well as $0.7 million in tax credit benefit.
CAPITAL
Strong quarterly earnings drove capital ratios higher.
- At the end of the second quarter, total risk-based capital was 12.8% and regulatory tier 1 capital was 11.9%.
- Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.92% at the end of the second quarter compared to 8.66% in the first quarter of 2019.
- The Company repurchased 1.8 million shares of common stock during the second quarter with a weighted average price of $16.37 per share, excluding commissions.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s)
|2Q19
|Adjustments4
|Adjusted 2Q19
|Total Revenues (FTE)
|$209.7
|
|($1.2)
|
|$208.5
|
|Less: Provision for Loan Losses
|
|(1.0)
|
|
|-
|
|
|(1.0)
|
|Less: Noninterest Expenses
|
|(128.1)
|
|
|3.2
|
|
|(124.9)
|
|Income before Income Taxes (FTE)
|$80.6
|
|$2.0
|
|$82.6
|
|Income Taxes
|
|17.6
|
|
|0.5
|
|
|18.1
|
|Net Income
|$63.0
|
|$1.5
|
|$64.5
|
|Average Shares Outstanding
|
|173,675
|
|
|-
|
|
|173,675
|
|Earnings Per Share - Diluted
|$0.36
|
|$0.01
|
|$0.37
|
|
4
Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)
|($ in millions)
|2Q19
|1Q19
|Net Interest Income
|$155.2
|
|$147.0
|
|Add: FTE Adjustment
|
|3.3
|
|
|3.2
|
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$158.5
|
|$150.2
|
|Average Earning Assets
|$17,302.7
|
|$17,143.6
|
|Net Interest Margin (FTE)
|
|3.66%
|
|
|3.51%
|
|($ in millions)
|2Q19
|1Q19
|Net Interest Income
|$155.2
|
|$147.0
|Add: FTE Adjustment
|
|3.3
|
|
|3.2
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$158.5
|
|$150.2
|Add: Total Noninterest Income
|
|51.2
|
|
|46.4
|Less: Noninterest Expense
|
|128.1
|
|
|123.0
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|$81.6
|
|$73.6
|Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses
|
|(1.2
|)
|
|0.1
|Add: Merger and Integration Charges
|
|3.2
|
|
|1.2
|Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
|
|0.6
|
|
|0.3
|Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
|$84.2
|
|$75.2
|($ in millions)
|2Q19
|1Q19
|2Q18
|Noninterest Expense
|$128.1
|
|$123.0
|
|$130.5
|
|Less: Merger and Integration Charges
|
|(3.2)
|
|
|(1.2)
|
|
|(2.5)
|
|Less: Branch Action Charges & Severance
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(1.6)
|
|Noninterest Expense less Charges
|$124.9
|
|$121.8
|
|$126.4
|
|Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments
|
|(0.6)
|
|
|(0.3)
|
|
|(11.9)
|
|Adjusted Noninterest Expense
|$124.3
|
|$121.5
|
|$114.5
|
|Less: Intangible Amortization
|
|(4.3)
|
|
|(4.5)
|
|
|(3.4)
|
|Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization
|$120.0
|
|$117.0
|
|$111.1
|
|Net Interest Income
|$155.2
|
|$147.0
|
|$132.0
|
|FTE Adjustment
|
|3.3
|
|
|3.2
|
|
|2.8
|
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$158.5
|
|$150.2
|
|$134.8
|
|Total Noninterest Income
|
|51.2
|
|
|46.4
|
|
|49.3
|
|Total Revenue (FTE)
|$209.7
|
|$196.6
|
|$184.1
|
|Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses
|
|(1.2)
|
|
|0.1
|
|
|(1.5)
|
|Less: Gain on Student Loan Sale
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(2.2)
|
|Less: Gain on Branch Actions
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|(0.3)
|
|Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE)
|$208.5
|
|$196.7
|
|$180.1
|
|Efficiency Ratio
|
|59.35%
|
|
|60.26%
|
|
|69.58%
|
|Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
|
|57.52%
|
|
|59.51%
|
|
|61.68%
|
|
|
|
|
|Operating Leverage5 (basis points)
|
|1,574
|
|
|
|Adjusted Operating Leverage6 (basis points)
|
|724
|
|
|
|
5 Year-over-year basis point change in noninterest expenses plus change in total revenue
|
6 Year-over-year basis point change in adjusted noninterest expense plus change in adjusted total revenue
|($ in millions)
|2Q19
|1Q19
|Net Income
|$63.0
|
|$56.3
|
|Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax7)
|
|3.2
|
|
|3.4
|
|Tangible Net Income
|$66.2
|
|$59.7
|
|Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax7)
|
| (0.9)
|
|
| 0.1
|
|Add: Merger & Integration Charges (net of tax7)
|
|2.4
|
|
|0.9
|
|Adjusted Tangible Net Income
|$67.7
|
|$60.7
|
|Average Total Shareholders' Equity
|$2,758.3
|
|$2,714.2
|
|Less: Average Goodwill
|
|(1,036.3)
|
|
|(1,036.3)
|
|Less: Average Intangibles
|
|(70.3)
|
|
|(74.8)
|
|Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity
|$1,651.7
|
|$1,603.1
|
|Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|
|16.04%
|
|
|14.88%
|
|Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|
|16.41%
|
|
|15.13%
|
|
7
Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|
|($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|Income Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest income
|$
|155,230
|
|$
|147,048
|
|$
|131,963
|
|
|$
|302,278
|
|$
|260,535
|
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|1,003
|
|
|1,043
|
|
|2,446
|
|
|
|2,046
|
|
|2,826
|
|
|Noninterest income
|
|51,214
|
|
|46,416
|
|
|49,289
|
|
|
|97,630
|
|
|91,194
|
|
|Noninterest expense
|
|128,118
|
|
|123,041
|
|
|130,460
|
|
|
|251,159
|
|
|247,617
|
|
|Net income
|
|62,964
|
|
|56,276
|
|
|44,001
|
|
|
|119,240
|
|
|91,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Per Common Share Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income (diluted)
|$
|0.36
|
|$
|0.32
|
|$
|0.29
|
|
|$
|0.68
|
|$
|0.60
|
|
|Average diluted shares outstanding
|
|173,675
|
|
|175,368
|
|
|152,568
|
|
|
|174,531
|
|
|152,483
|
|
|Book value
|
|16.28
|
|
|15.82
|
|
|14.44
|
|
|
|16.28
|
|
|14.44
|
|
|Stock price
|
|16.59
|
|
|16.40
|
|
|18.60
|
|
|
|16.59
|
|
|18.60
|
|
|Dividend payout ratio
|
|35
|%
|
|41
|%
|
|45
|%
|
|
|38
|%
|
|43
|%
|
|Tangible common book value (1)
|
|9.86
|
|
|9.44
|
|
|8.70
|
|
|
|9.86
|
|
|8.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Performance Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets
|
|1.26
|%
|
|1.14
|%
|
|1.01
|%
|
|
|1.20
|%
|
|1.06
|%
|
|Return on average common equity
|
|9.13
|%
|
|8.29
|%
|
|8.06
|%
|
|
|8.72
|%
|
|8.46
|%
|
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|
|16.04
|%
|
|14.88
|%
|
|14.28
|%
|
|
|15.47
|%
|
|15.04
|%
|
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|
|3.66
|%
|
|3.51
|%
|
|3.55
|%
|
|
|3.59
|%
|
|3.50
|%
|
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|
|59.35
|%
|
|60.26
|%
|
|69.58
|%
|
|
|59.79
|%
|
|67.76
|%
|
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
|
|0.01
|%
|
|0.03
|%
|
|-0.03
|%
|
|
|0.02
|%
|
|-0.01
|%
|
|Allowance for loan losses to ending loans
|
|0.47
|%
|
|0.46
|%
|
|0.48
|%
|
|
|0.47
|%
|
|0.48
|%
|
|Non-performing loans to ending loans
|
|1.34
|%
|
|1.41
|%
|
|1.38
|%
|
|
|1.34
|%
|
|1.38
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance Sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total loans
|$
|12,046,578
|
|$
|12,068,977
|
|$
|11,295,629
|
|
|$
|12,046,578
|
|$
|11,295,629
|
|
|Total assets
|
|20,145,285
|
|
|20,084,420
|
|
|17,482,990
|
|
|
|20,145,285
|
|
|17,482,990
|
|
|Total deposits
|
|14,363,101
|
|
|14,429,270
|
|
|12,596,376
|
|
|
|14,363,101
|
|
|12,596,376
|
|
|Total borrowed funds
|
|2,726,481
|
|
|2,639,038
|
|
|2,530,104
|
|
|
|2,726,481
|
|
|2,530,104
|
|
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|2,803,139
|
|
|2,751,872
|
|
|2,200,215
|
|
|
|2,803,139
|
|
|2,200,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Capital Ratios (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 common equity
|
|11.9
|%
|
|11.8
|%
|
|10.9
|%
|
|
|11.9
|%
|
|10.9
|%
|
|Tier 1
|
|11.9
|%
|
|11.8
|%
|
|10.9
|%
|
|
|11.9
|%
|
|10.9
|%
|
|Total
|
|12.8
|%
|
|12.7
|%
|
|11.9
|%
|
|
|12.8
|%
|
|11.9
|%
|
|Leverage ratio (to average assets)
|
|8.8
|%
|
|8.8
|%
|
|8.3
|%
|
|
|8.8
|%
|
|8.3
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total equity to assets (averages)
|
|13.82
|%
|
|13.70
|%
|
|12.54
|%
|
|
|13.76
|%
|
|12.48
|%
|
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
|8.92
|%
|
|8.66
|%
|
|7.98
|%
|
|
|8.92
|%
|
|7.98
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonfinancial Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Full-time equivalent employees
|
|2,829
|
|
|2,908
|
|
|2,683
|
|
|
|2,829
|
|
|2,683
|
|
|Number of branches
|
|192
|
|
|193
|
|
|183
|
|
|
|192
|
|
|183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1) See "Non-GAAP Measures" table.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(2) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance.
|
|FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Income Statement (unaudited)
|($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|Interest income
|$
|189,063
|
|$
|178,918
|
|$
|153,736
|
|$
|367,981
|
|$
|301,442
|
|Less: interest expense
|
|33,833
|
|
|31,870
|
|
|21,773
|
|
|65,703
|
|
|40,907
|
|
Net interest income
|
|155,230
|
|
|147,048
|
|
|131,963
|
|
|302,278
|
|
|260,535
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|1,003
|
|
|1,043
|
|
|2,446
|
|
|2,046
|
|
|2,826
|
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|154,227
|
|
|146,005
|
|
|129,517
|
|
|300,232
|
|
|257,709
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wealth management fees
|
|9,909
|
|
|8,535
|
|
|9,746
|
|
|18,444
|
|
|18,772
|
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|
|11,515
|
|
|10,826
|
|
|10,765
|
|
|22,341
|
|
|21,524
|
|Debit card and ATM fees
|
|5,419
|
|
|5,503
|
|
|5,080
|
|
|10,922
|
|
|9,945
|
|Mortgage banking revenue
|
|7,135
|
|
|5,011
|
|
|5,189
|
|
|12,146
|
|
|9,381
|
|Investment product fees
|
|5,591
|
|
|5,271
|
|
|5,066
|
|
|10,862
|
|
|10,097
|
|Capital markets income
|
|3,150
|
|
|2,517
|
|
|896
|
|
|5,667
|
|
|1,394
|
|Company-owned life insurance
|
|2,711
|
|
|3,188
|
|
|2,430
|
|
|5,899
|
|
|5,035
|
|Other income
|
|4,716
|
|
|5,702
|
|
|8,586
|
|
|10,418
|
|
|12,716
|
|Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities
|
|1,165
|
|
|(103
|)
|
|1,494
|
|
|1,062
|
|
|2,282
|
|Gains (losses) on derivatives
|
|(97
|)
|
|(34
|)
|
|37
|
|
|(131
|)
|
|48
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
|51,214
|
|
|46,416
|
|
|49,289
|
|
|97,630
|
|
|91,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|71,566
|
|
|71,183
|
|
|66,592
|
|
|142,749
|
|
|130,771
|
|Occupancy
|
|14,559
|
|
|14,578
|
|
|12,873
|
|
|29,137
|
|
|26,153
|
|Equipment
|
|4,517
|
|
|4,474
|
|
|3,728
|
|
|8,991
|
|
|7,293
|
|Marketing
|
|4,439
|
|
|3,723
|
|
|3,962
|
|
|8,162
|
|
|7,659
|
|Data processing
|
|10,207
|
|
|9,341
|
|
|9,724
|
|
|19,548
|
|
|18,124
|
|Communication
|
|2,849
|
|
|3,054
|
|
|2,772
|
|
|5,903
|
|
|5,836
|
|Professional fees
|
|4,921
|
|
|2,910
|
|
|2,923
|
|
|7,831
|
|
|5,653
|
|Loan expenses
|
|1,657
|
|
|1,912
|
|
|1,843
|
|
|3,569
|
|
|3,587
|
|FDIC assessment
|
|1,454
|
|
|2,087
|
|
|3,161
|
|
|3,541
|
|
|5,806
|
|Amortization of intangibles
|
|4,325
|
|
|4,472
|
|
|3,416
|
|
|8,797
|
|
|7,025
|
|Amortization of tax credit investments
|
|568
|
|
|260
|
|
|11,858
|
|
|828
|
|
|12,574
|
|Other expense
|
|7,056
|
|
|5,047
|
|
|7,608
|
|
|12,103
|
|
|17,136
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
|128,118
|
|
|123,041
|
|
|130,460
|
|
|251,159
|
|
|247,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|77,323
|
|
|69,380
|
|
|48,346
|
|
|146,703
|
|
|101,286
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|14,359
|
|
|13,104
|
|
|4,345
|
|
|27,463
|
|
|9,302
|
|Net income
|$
|62,964
|
|$
|56,276
|
|$
|44,001
|
|$
|119,240
|
|$
|91,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net income
|$
|0.36
|
|$
|0.32
|
|$
|0.29
|
|$
|0.68
|
|$
|0.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|
|172,985
|
|
|174,734
|
|
|151,878
|
|
|173,855
|
|
|151,800
|
|Diluted
|
|173,675
|
|
|175,368
|
|
|152,568
|
|
|174,531
|
|
|152,483
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|
|172,231
|
|
|173,979
|
|
|152,351
|
|
|172,231
|
|
|152,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Balance Sheet (unaudited)
|($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|June 30,
|
|March 31,
|
|June 30,
|
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal Reserve Bank account
|$
|40,945
|
|
|$
|101,033
|
|
|$
|43,889
|
|
|
|Money market investments
|
|20,210
|
|
|
|10,909
|
|
|
|10,359
|
|
|
|Investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Treasury and government-sponsored agencies
|
|725,327
|
|
|
|782,486
|
|
|
|647,058
|
|
|
|Mortgage-backed securities
|
|2,900,235
|
|
|
|2,684,330
|
|
|
|1,588,120
|
|
|
|States and political subdivisions
|
|1,186,311
|
|
|
|1,252,448
|
|
|
|1,110,087
|
|
|
|Other securities
|
|489,855
|
|
|
|498,977
|
|
|
|503,920
|
|
|
|
Total investments
|
|5,301,728
|
|
|
|5,218,241
|
|
|
|3,849,185
|
|
|
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|
|37,904
|
|
|
|14,082
|
|
|
|26,198
|
|
|
|Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|3,074,849
|
|
|
|3,042,790
|
|
|
|2,962,895
|
|
|
|Commercial and agriculture real estate
|
|4,993,693
|
|
|
|5,023,620
|
|
|
|4,451,772
|
|
|
|Consumer:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Home equity
|
|553,991
|
|
|
|553,264
|
|
|
|488,038
|
|
|
|Other consumer loans
|
|1,201,847
|
|
|
|1,205,418
|
|
|
|1,238,951
|
|
|
|Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans
|
|9,824,380
|
|
|
|9,825,092
|
|
|
|9,141,656
|
|
|
|Residential real estate
|
|2,222,198
|
|
|
|2,243,885
|
|
|
|2,153,973
|
|
|
|
Total loans
|
|12,046,578
|
|
|
|12,068,977
|
|
|
|11,295,629
|
|
|
|
Total earning assets
|
|17,447,365
|
|
|
|17,413,242
|
|
|
|15,225,260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|(56,292
|)
|
|
|(55,559
|)
|
|
|(53,660
|)
|
|
|Non-earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|
|239,831
|
|
|
|211,174
|
|
|
|219,626
|
|
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
|493,481
|
|
|
|490,216
|
|
|
|449,304
|
|
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|106,222
|
|
|
|109,916
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|1,104,478
|
|
|
|1,108,802
|
|
|
|874,221
|
|
|
|Company-owned life insurance
|
|445,749
|
|
|
|444,551
|
|
|
|405,492
|
|
|
|Net deferred tax assets
|
|36,002
|
|
|
|59,430
|
|
|
|90,187
|
|
|
|Loan servicing rights
|
|24,332
|
|
|
|24,254
|
|
|
|24,303
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|304,117
|
|
|
|278,394
|
|
|
|248,257
|
|
|
|
Total non-earning assets
|
|2,754,212
|
|
|
|2,726,737
|
|
|
|2,311,390
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|$
|20,145,285
|
|
|$
|20,084,420
|
|
|$
|17,482,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities and Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|3,771,888
|
|
|$
|3,903,314
|
|
|$
|3,600,793
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Checking and NOW accounts
|
|3,950,161
|
|
|
|3,742,241
|
|
|
|3,054,302
|
|
|
|Savings accounts
|
|2,877,673
|
|
|
|2,941,361
|
|
|
|3,026,110
|
|
|
|Money market accounts
|
|1,819,716
|
|
|
|1,780,756
|
|
|
|1,090,621
|
|
|
|Other time deposits
|
|1,756,814
|
|
|
|1,835,110
|
|
|
|1,648,390
|
|
|
|
Total core deposits
|
|14,176,252
|
|
|
|14,202,782
|
|
|
|12,420,216
|
|
|
|Brokered CD's
|
|186,849
|
|
|
|226,488
|
|
|
|176,160
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
|14,363,101
|
|
|
|14,429,270
|
|
|
|12,596,376
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings
|
|410,036
|
|
|
|325,030
|
|
|
|175,044
|
|
|
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
|334,540
|
|
|
|342,480
|
|
|
|347,511
|
|
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|1,730,065
|
|
|
|1,719,944
|
|
|
|1,757,308
|
|
|
|Other borrowings
|
|251,840
|
|
|
|251,584
|
|
|
|250,241
|
|
|
|
Total borrowed funds
|
|2,726,481
|
|
|
|2,639,038
|
|
|
|2,530,104
|
|
|
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|110,596
|
|
|
|114,040
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|141,968
|
|
|
|150,200
|
|
|
|156,295
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|17,342,146
|
|
|
|17,332,548
|
|
|
|15,282,775
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings
|
|2,761,102
|
|
|
|2,749,252
|
|
|
|2,266,918
|
|
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|42,037
|
|
|
|2,620
|
|
|
|(66,703
|)
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|2,803,139
|
|
|
|2,751,872
|
|
|
|2,200,215
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|20,145,285
|
|
|$
|20,084,420
|
|
|$
|17,482,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
|
|($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|March 31, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|
|Earning Assets:
|
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|
|Money market and other interest-earning
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|investments
|
|$
|58,321
|
|$
|334
|2.29
|%
|
|$
|58,701
|
|$
|278
|1.92
|%
|
|$
|51,724
|
|$
|117
|0.91
|%
|
|Investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Treasury and government-sponsored agencies
|
|695,775
|
|
|4,301
|2.47
|%
|
|
|705,417
|
|
|3,902
|2.21
|%
|
|
|648,778
|
|
|3,387
|2.09
|%
|
|Mortgage-backed securities
|
|2,767,791
|
|
|18,799
|2.72
|%
|
|
|2,497,368
|
|
|17,603
|2.82
|%
|
|
|1,588,140
|
|
|8,904
|2.24
|%
|
|States and political subdivisions
|
|1,193,176
|
|
|11,235
|3.77
|%
|
|
|1,232,355
|
|
|11,453
|3.72
|%
|
|
|1,118,395
|
|
|10,591
|3.79
|%
|
|Other securities
|
|
|496,631
|
|
|4,063
|3.27
|%
|
|
|497,604
|
|
|4,440
|3.57
|%
|
|
|507,646
|
|
|3,909
|3.08
|%
|
|
Total investments
|
|
|5,153,373
|
|
|38,398
|2.98
|%
|
|
|4,932,744
|
|
|37,398
|3.03
|%
|
|
|3,862,959
|
|
|26,791
|2.77
|%
|
|Loans: (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|
|3,063,590
|
|
|37,828
|4.88
|%
|
|
|3,122,402
|
|
|36,035
|4.62
|%
|
|
|2,873,781
|
|
|32,527
|4.48
|%
|
|Commercial and agriculture real estate
|
|5,019,859
|
|
|72,214
|5.69
|%
|
|
|4,989,622
|
|
|65,076
|5.22
|%
|
|
|4,449,839
|
|
|57,251
|5.09
|%
|
|Consumer:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Home equity
|
|
|558,223
|
|
|7,390
|5.31
|%
|
|
|588,366
|
|
|7,596
|5.24
|%
|
|
|492,151
|
|
|6,076
|4.95
|%
|
|Other consumer loans
|
|1,201,752
|
|
|12,408
|4.14
|%
|
|
|1,192,496
|
|
|11,802
|4.01
|%
|
|
|1,268,670
|
|
|11,591
|3.66
|%
|
|Subtotal commercial and consumer loans
|
|9,843,424
|
|
|129,840
|5.29
|%
|
|
|9,892,886
|
|
|120,509
|4.94
|%
|
|
|9,084,441
|
|
|107,445
|4.74
|%
|
|Residential real estate loans
|
|2,247,570
|
|
|23,780
|4.23
|%
|
|
|2,259,243
|
|
|23,931
|4.24
|%
|
|
|2,177,587
|
|
|22,208
|4.08
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans
|
|
|12,090,994
|
|
|153,620
|5.05
|%
|
|
|12,152,129
|
|
|144,440
|4.76
|%
|
|
|11,262,028
|
|
|129,653
|4.57
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total earning assets
|
|$
|17,302,688
|
|$
|192,352
|4.43
|%
|
|$
|17,143,574
|
|$
|182,116
|4.26
|%
|
|$
|15,176,711
|
|$
|156,561
|4.11
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
|(56,632
|)
|
|
|
|
|(55,789
|)
|
|
|
|
|(51,493
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|234,337
|
|
|
|
|$
|229,957
|
|
|
|
|$
|205,617
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|
|2,473,255
|
|
|
|
|
|2,490,524
|
|
|
|
|
|2,086,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|$
|19,953,648
|
|
|
|
|$
|19,808,266
|
|
|
|
|$
|17,417,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Checking and NOW accounts
|$
|3,895,881
|
|$
|4,196
|0.43
|%
|
|$
|3,693,886
|
|$
|3,142
|0.34
|%
|
|$
|3,097,635
|
|$
|969
|0.13
|%
|
|Savings accounts
|
|
|2,879,704
|
|
|2,145
|0.30
|%
|
|
|2,935,710
|
|
|2,283
|0.32
|%
|
|
|3,036,936
|
|
|1,777
|0.23
|%
|
|Money market accounts
|
|1,789,777
|
|
|3,729
|0.84
|%
|
|
|1,702,655
|
|
|2,826
|0.67
|%
|
|
|1,103,177
|
|
|702
|0.26
|%
|
|Other time deposits
|
|
|1,779,770
|
|
|7,181
|1.62
|%
|
|
|1,840,514
|
|
|7,102
|1.56
|%
|
|
|1,615,527
|
|
|4,813
|1.20
|%
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|10,345,132
|
|
|17,251
|0.67
|%
|
|
|10,172,765
|
|
|15,353
|0.61
|%
|
|
|8,853,275
|
|
|8,261
|0.37
|%
|
|Brokered CD's
|
|
|212,198
|
|
|1,268
|2.40
|%
|
|
|191,443
|
|
|1,091
|2.31
|%
|
|
|194,801
|
|
|878
|1.81
|%
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits and CD's
|
|10,557,330
|
|
|18,519
|0.70
|%
|
|
|10,364,208
|
|
|16,444
|0.64
|%
|
|
|9,048,076
|
|
|9,139
|0.41
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings
|
|300,810
|
|
|1,817
|2.42
|%
|
|
|316,998
|
|
|1,918
|2.45
|%
|
|
|140,471
|
|
|647
|1.85
|%
|
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
|331,695
|
|
|671
|0.81
|%
|
|
|361,261
|
|
|662
|0.74
|%
|
|
|332,599
|
|
|434
|0.52
|%
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|1,695,681
|
|
|10,039
|2.37
|%
|
|
|1,672,376
|
|
|9,931
|2.41
|%
|
|
|1,713,832
|
|
|8,824
|2.07
|%
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
|251,577
|
|
|2,787
|4.43
|%
|
|
|249,794
|
|
|2,915
|4.67
|%
|
|
|249,291
|
|
|2,729
|4.38
|%
|
|
Total borrowed funds
|
|2,579,763
|
|
|15,314
|2.38
|%
|
|
|2,600,429
|
|
|15,426
|2.41
|%
|
|
|2,436,193
|
|
|12,634
|2.08
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|13,137,093
|
|$
|33,833
|1.03
|%
|
|$
|12,964,637
|
|$
|31,870
|1.00
|%
|
|$
|11,484,269
|
|$
|21,773
|0.76
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand deposits
|
|$
|3,812,175
|
|
|
|
|$
|3,846,828
|
|
|
|
|$
|3,602,732
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|246,134
|
|
|
|
|
|282,615
|
|
|
|
|
|147,052
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|2,758,246
|
|
|
|
|
|2,714,186
|
|
|
|
|
|2,183,604
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|19,953,648
|
|
|
|
|$
|19,808,266
|
|
|
|
|$
|17,417,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest rate spread
|
|
|3.40
|%
|
|
|
|3.26
|%
|
|
|
|3.35
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|
|
|3.66
|%
|
|
|
|3.51
|%
|
|
|
|3.55
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FTE adjustment
|
|
|$
|3,289
|
|
|
|$
|3,198
|
|
|
|$
|2,825
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).
|
|(2) Includes loans held for sale.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
|
|($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30, 2019
|
|June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|
|Average
|Income (1)/
|Yield/
|
|Earning Assets:
|
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate
|
|Money market and other interest-earning
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|investments
|
|$
|58,510
|
|$
|612
|2.11
|%
|
|$
|59,089
|
|$
|207
|0.71
|%
|
|Investments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Treasury and government-sponsored agencies
|
|700,569
|
|
|8,203
|2.34
|%
|
|
|655,897
|
|
|6,811
|2.08
|%
|
|Mortgage-backed securities
|
|2,633,326
|
|
|36,402
|2.76
|%
|
|
|1,610,252
|
|
|18,424
|2.29
|%
|
|States and political subdivisions
|
|1,212,658
|
|
|22,688
|3.74
|%
|
|
|1,161,386
|
|
|21,069
|3.63
|%
|
|Other securities
|
|
|497,115
|
|
|8,503
|3.42
|%
|
|
|483,685
|
|
|7,578
|3.13
|%
|
|
Total investments
|
|
|5,043,668
|
|
|75,796
|3.01
|%
|
|
|3,911,220
|
|
|53,882
|2.76
|%
|
|Loans: (2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Commercial
|
|
|3,092,833
|
|
|73,863
|4.75
|%
|
|
|2,817,050
|
|
|60,733
|4.29
|%
|
|Commercial and agriculture real estate
|
|5,004,824
|
|
|137,290
|5.46
|%
|
|
|4,422,075
|
|
|113,037
|5.08
|%
|
|Consumer:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Home equity
|
|
|573,211
|
|
|14,987
|5.27
|%
|
|
|496,978
|
|
|11,765
|4.77
|%
|
|Other consumer loans
|
|1,197,150
|
|
|24,208
|4.08
|%
|
|
|1,307,805
|
|
|23,730
|3.66
|%
|
|Subtotal commercial and consumer loans
|
|9,868,018
|
|
|250,348
|5.12
|%
|
|
|9,043,908
|
|
|209,265
|4.67
|%
|
|Residential real estate loans
|
|2,253,375
|
|
|47,712
|4.23
|%
|
|
|2,177,003
|
|
|43,680
|4.01
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total loans
|
|
|12,121,393
|
|
|298,060
|4.91
|%
|
|
|11,220,911
|
|
|252,945
|4.50
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total earning assets
|
|$
|17,223,571
|
|$
|374,468
|4.34
|%
|
|$
|15,191,220
|
|$
|307,034
|4.04
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
|(56,213
|)
|
|
|
|
|(51,225
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-earning Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|232,159
|
|
|
|
|$
|202,392
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|
|2,481,842
|
|
|
|
|
|2,088,299
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|$
|19,881,359
|
|
|
|
|$
|17,430,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Checking and NOW accounts
|$
|3,795,441
|
|$
|7,338
|0.39
|%
|
|$
|3,082,619
|
|$
|1,788
|0.12
|%
|
|Savings accounts
|
|
|2,907,552
|
|
|4,428
|0.31
|%
|
|
|3,044,748
|
|
|3,120
|0.21
|%
|
|Money market accounts
|
|1,746,456
|
|
|6,555
|0.76
|%
|
|
|1,130,939
|
|
|1,248
|0.22
|%
|
|Other time deposits
|
|
|1,809,975
|
|
|14,283
|1.59
|%
|
|
|1,588,884
|
|
|8,713
|1.11
|%
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|10,259,424
|
|
|32,604
|0.64
|%
|
|
|8,847,190
|
|
|14,869
|0.34
|%
|
|Brokered CD's
|
|
|201,878
|
|
|2,359
|2.36
|%
|
|
|184,975
|
|
|1,525
|1.66
|%
|
|
Total interest-bearing deposits and CD's
|
|10,461,302
|
|
|34,963
|0.67
|%
|
|
|9,032,165
|
|
|16,394
|0.37
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings
|
|308,860
|
|
|3,735
|2.44
|%
|
|
|200,578
|
|
|1,664
|1.67
|%
|
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|
|346,396
|
|
|1,333
|0.78
|%
|
|
|337,612
|
|
|793
|0.47
|%
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|1,684,093
|
|
|19,970
|2.39
|%
|
|
|1,694,871
|
|
|16,604
|1.98
|%
|
|Other borrowings
|
|
|250,690
|
|
|5,702
|4.55
|%
|
|
|249,062
|
|
|5,452
|4.38
|%
|
|
Total borrowed funds
|
|2,590,039
|
|
|30,740
|2.39
|%
|
|
|2,482,123
|
|
|24,513
|1.99
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|13,051,341
|
|$
|65,703
|1.02
|%
|
|$
|11,514,288
|
|$
|40,907
|0.72
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand deposits
|
|$
|3,829,406
|
|
|
|
|$
|3,583,027
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
|264,274
|
|
|
|
|
|158,493
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|2,736,338
|
|
|
|
|
|2,174,878
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|19,881,359
|
|
|
|
|$
|17,430,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest rate spread
|
|
|3.32
|%
|
|
|
|3.32
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|
|
|3.59
|%
|
|
|
|3.50
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|FTE adjustment
|
|
|$
|6,487
|
|
|
|$
|5,592
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).
|
|(2) Includes loans held for sale.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
|
|($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Beginning allowance for loan losses
|$
|55,559
|
|$
|55,461
|
|$
|50,381
|
|
|$
|55,461
|
|$
|50,381
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Provision for loan losses
|
|1,003
|
|
|1,043
|
|
|2,446
|
|
|
|2,046
|
|
|2,826
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gross charge-offs
|
|(2,876
|)
|
|(2,892
|)
|
|(3,054
|)
|
|
|(5,769
|)
|
|(5,739
|)
|
|Gross recoveries
|
|2,606
|
|
|1,947
|
|
|3,887
|
|
|
|4,554
|
|
|6,192
|
|
|Net (charge-offs) recoveries
|
|(270
|)
|
|(945
|)
|
|833
|
|
|
|(1,215
|)
|
|453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ending allowance for loan losses
|$
|56,292
|
|$
|55,559
|
|$
|53,660
|
|
|$
|56,292
|
|$
|53,660
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (1)
|
|0.01
|%
|
|0.03
|%
|
|-0.03
|%
|
|
|0.02
|%
|
|-0.01
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average loans outstanding (1)
|$
|12,083,609
|
|$
|12,147,560
|
|$
|11,257,585
|
|
|$
|12,115,408
|
|$
|11,216,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EOP loans outstanding (1)
|
|12,046,578
|
|$
|12,068,977
|
|$
|11,295,629
|
|
|$
|12,046,578
|
|$
|11,295,629
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for loan losses / EOP loans (1)
|
|0.47
|%
|
|0.46
|%
|
|0.48
|%
|
|
|0.47
|%
|
|0.48
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Underperforming Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing)
|$
|423
|
|$
|560
|
|$
|1,575
|
|
|$
|423
|
|$
|1,575
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-performing loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonaccrual loans (2)
|
|142,421
|
|
|152,881
|
|
|139,082
|
|
|
|142,421
|
|
|139,082
|
|
|Renegotiated loans
|
|19,031
|
|
|17,123
|
|
|17,139
|
|
|
|19,031
|
|
|17,139
|
|
|Total non-performing loans
|
|161,452
|
|
|170,004
|
|
|156,221
|
|
|
|161,452
|
|
|156,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foreclosed properties
|
|2,819
|
|
|3,279
|
|
|3,729
|
|
|
|2,819
|
|
|3,729
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total underperforming assets
|$
|164,694
|
|$
|173,843
|
|$
|161,525
|
|
|$
|164,694
|
|$
|161,525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Classified and Criticized Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nonaccrual loans (2)
|
|142,421
|
|
|152,881
|
|
|139,082
|
|
|
|142,421
|
|
|139,082
|
|
|Substandard accruing loans
|
|174,728
|
|
|210,680
|
|
|109,051
|
|
|
|174,728
|
|
|109,051
|
|
|Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)
|
|423
|
|
|560
|
|
|1,575
|
|
|
|423
|
|
|1,575
|
|
|Total classified loans - "problem loans"
|$
|317,572
|
|$
|364,121
|
|$
|249,708
|
|
|$
|317,572
|
|$
|249,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other classified assets
|
|2,550
|
|
|2,715
|
|
|3,149
|
|
|
|2,550
|
|
|3,149
|
|
|Criticized loans - "special mention loans"
|
|220,455
|
|
|268,836
|
|
|154,891
|
|
|
|220,455
|
|
|154,891
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total classified and criticized assets
|$
|540,577
|
|$
|635,672
|
|$
|407,748
|
|
|$
|540,577
|
|$
|407,748
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-performing loans / EOP loans (1)
|
|1.34
|%
|
|1.41
|%
|
|1.38
|%
|
|
|1.34
|%
|
|1.38
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance to non-performing loans (3)
|
|35
|%
|
|33
|%
|
|34
|%
|
|
|35
|%
|
|34
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Under-performing assets / EOP loans (1)
|
|1.37
|%
|
|1.44
|%
|
|1.43
|%
|
|
|1.37
|%
|
|1.43
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EOP total assets
|$
|20,145,285
|
|$
|20,084,420
|
|$
|17,482,990
|
|
|$
|20,145,285
|
|$
|17,482,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Under-performing assets / EOP assets
|
|0.82
|%
|
|0.87
|%
|
|0.92
|%
|
|
|0.82
|%
|
|0.92
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|EOP - End of period actual balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1) Excludes loans held for sale.
|
|(2) Includes renegotiated loans totaling $24.7 million at June 30, 2019, $27.0 million at March 31, 2019, and $34.0 million at June 30, 2018.
|
|(3) Includes acquired loans that were recorded at fair value in accordance with ASC 805 at the date of acquisition. As such, the credit risk was incorporated in the fair value recorded and no allowance for loan losses was recorded on the acquisition date.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
|
|($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Three Months Ended
|
|Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|2019
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Actual End of Period Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP shareholders' equity
|$
|2,803,139
|
|$
|2,751,872
|
|$
|2,200,215
|
|
|$
|2,803,139
|
|$
|2,200,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill
|
|1,036,258
|
|
|1,036,258
|
|
|828,804
|
|
|
|1,036,258
|
|
|828,804
|
|
|
|Intangibles
|
|68,220
|
|
|72,544
|
|
|45,417
|
|
|
|68,220
|
|
|45,417
|
|
|
|
|
|1,104,478
|
|
|1,108,802
|
|
|874,221
|
|
|
|1,104,478
|
|
|874,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|1,698,661
|
|$
|1,643,070
|
|$
|1,325,994
|
|
|$
|1,698,661
|
|$
|1,325,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP shareholders' equity
|$
|2,758,246
|
|$
|2,714,186
|
|$
|2,183,604
|
|
|$
|2,736,338
|
|$
|2,174,878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill
|
|1,036,258
|
|
|1,036,258
|
|
|828,804
|
|
|
|1,036,258
|
|
|828,474
|
|
|
|Intangibles
|
|70,282
|
|
|74,849
|
|
|47,052
|
|
|
|72,554
|
|
|49,061
|
|
|
|
|
|1,106,540
|
|
|1,111,107
|
|
|875,856
|
|
|
|1,108,812
|
|
|877,535
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Average tangible shareholders' equity
|$
|1,651,706
|
|$
|1,603,079
|
|$
|1,307,748
|
|
|$
|1,627,526
|
|$
|1,297,343
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Actual End of Period Balances
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP assets
|$
|20,145,285
|
|$
|20,084,420
|
|$
|17,482,990
|
|
|$
|20,145,285
|
|$
|17,482,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trust overdrafts
|
|29
|
|
|28
|
|
|46
|
|
|
|29
|
|
|46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill
|
|1,036,258
|
|
|1,036,258
|
|
|828,804
|
|
|
|1,036,258
|
|
|828,804
|
|
|
|Intangibles
|
|68,220
|
|
|72,544
|
|
|45,417
|
|
|
|68,220
|
|
|45,417
|
|
|
|
|
|1,104,478
|
|
|1,108,802
|
|
|874,221
|
|
|
|1,104,478
|
|
|874,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible assets
|$
|19,040,836
|
|$
|18,975,646
|
|$
|16,608,815
|
|
|$
|19,040,836
|
|$
|16,608,815
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Risk-weighted assets
|$
|13,996,770
|
|$
|13,966,569
|
|$
|12,648,732
|
|
|$
|13,996,770
|
|$
|12,648,732
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|GAAP net income
|$
|62,964
|
|$
|56,276
|
|$
|44,001
|
|
|$
|119,240
|
|$
|91,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Add:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Amortization of intangibles (net of tax)
|
|3,262
|
|
|3,373
|
|
|2,699
|
|
|
|6,635
|
|
|5,550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible net income
|$
|66,226
|
|$
|59,649
|
|$
|46,700
|
|
|$
|125,875
|
|$
|97,534
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on tangible common equity
|
|15.59
|%
|
|14.52
|%
|
|14.09
|%
|
|
|14.82
|%
|
|14.71
|%
|
|
|Return on average tangible common equity
|
|16.04
|%
|
|14.88
|%
|
|14.28
|%
|
|
|15.47
|%
|
|15.04
|%
|
|
|Return on tangible assets
|
|1.39
|%
|
|1.26
|%
|
|1.12
|%
|
|
|1.32
|%
|
|1.17
|%
|
|
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
|8.92
|%
|
|8.66
|%
|
|7.98
|%
|
|
|8.92
|%
|
|7.98
|%
|
|
|Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets
|
|12.14
|%
|
|11.76
|%
|
|10.48
|%
|
|
|12.14
|%
|
|10.48
|%
|
|
|Tangible common book value (1)
|
|9.86
|
|
|9.44
|
|
|8.70
|
|
|
|9.86
|
|
|8.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases.
|
|
|
|(1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital
|$
|1,664,277
|
|$
|1,643,496
|
|$
|1,371,918
|
|
|$
|1,664,277
|
|$
|1,371,918
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deduct:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 capital adjustments
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|-
|
|
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 common equity
|$
|1,664,277
|
|$
|1,643,496
|
|$
|1,371,918
|
|
|$
|1,664,277
|
|$
|1,371,918
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Risk-weighted assets
|
|13,996,770
|
|
|13,966,569
|
|
|12,648,732
|
|
|
|13,996,770
|
|
|12,648,732
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets
|
|11.89
|%
|
|11.77
|%
|
|10.85
|%
|
|
|11.89
|%
|
|10.85
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
