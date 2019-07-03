Quantcast

Old National to announce second-quarter 2019 earnings and hold conference call / webcast

By GlobeNewswire,  July 03, 2019, 03:15:00 PM EDT


EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will release details of its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Monday, July 22, 2019, prior to the market opening.  A conference call will be held at 7:00 a.m. (Central), 8:00 a.m. (Eastern) that same day to review these results, strategic developments and the Company's financial outlook.

The audio webcast link, earnings release and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations page of Old National's website prior to the beginning of the conference call.  The webcast will be archived for 12 months, and an audio replay of the call will be available from 10:00 a.m. (Central) on July 22 through August 5.  To access the audio replay, dial 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID Code 4869447.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $20.1 billion in assets, it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World's Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. For 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Media: Kathy A. Schoettlin (812) 465-7269

Investors: Lynell J. Walton (812) 464-1366

Source: Old National Bancorp

