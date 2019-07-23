Old Line Bancshares, Inc. Reports Net Income of $8.9 Million for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019





BOWIE, Md., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old Line Bancshares, Inc. ("Old Line Bancshares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:OLBK), the parent company of Old Line Bank (the "Bank"), reports net income increased $6.2 million, or 226.95%, to $8.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2.7 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018. Earnings were $0.52 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.17 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in net income for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the same 2018 period is primarily the result of a $6.3 million decrease in non-interest expenses. Net income for the 2018 period included $7.1 million ($6.2 million net of taxes) of merger-related expenses (or $0.38 per basic and $0.37 per diluted common share) in connection with the Company's acquisition of Bay Bancorp, Inc. ("BYBK"), the former parent company of Bay Bank, FSB ("Bay"), in April 2018. In addition, net interest income increased $160,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to the same period last year.



Net income was $17.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $8.8 million for the same period last year, an increase of $8.6 million, or 98.11%. Earnings were $1.02 per basic and diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $0.61 per basic and $0.60 per diluted common share for the same period last year. The increase in net income is primarily the result of increases of $5.8 million in net interest income and $1.0 million in non-interest income and a decrease of $3.1 million in non-interest expenses. Included in net income for the 2018 period was $7.1 million ($6.2 million net of taxes, or $0.43 per basic and $0.42 per diluted common share) for merger-related expenses associated with the acquisition of BYBK.

Net interest income increased during each of the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same periods last year primarily as a result of an increase in interest income on loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased $1.0 million, or 20.82%, primarily as a result of increases of $563 thousand in income from the point of sale ("POS") sponsorship program, $408 thousand in income on marketable loans, and $265 thousand in earnings on bank owned life insurance ("BOLI"). Non-interest expense decreased $6.3 million, or 30.11%, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $3.1 million, or 9.63%, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same periods last year. Non-interest expense decreased primarily as a result of our having no merger-related expenses during the 2019 periods, whereas we incurred $7.1 million of such expenses in connection with the BYBK merger during the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2018. The impact of the lack of merger-related expenses during 2019 was partially offset by increases in other non-interest expense categories, primarily related to the BYBK acquisition.

Net loans held for investment at June 30, 2019 increased $11.2 million compared to December 31, 2018 and $72.6 million compared to June 30, 2018. The increase in loans was a result of net organic growth of $89.7 million and $214.7 million, respectively, partially offset by $78.5 million and $142.1 million, respectively, in paydowns on previously-acquired loans since December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018.

Total deposits at June 30, 2019 increased by $88.4 million, or 3.85%, since December 31, 2018 and $176.8 million, or 8.01%, compared to June 30, 2018, as a result of organic growth derived from our greater market presence, including the locations we have added as a result of our recent acquisitions.



Total assets were $3.1 billion at June 30, 2019, increasing $125.6 million from $2.95 billion at December 31, 2018 and $142.2 million from $2.93 billion at June 30, 2018. In addition, the Company had net loans and net deposits of approximately $2.4 billion each at June 30, 2019.



James W. Cornelsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Line Bancshares, stated: "I am pleased to report another quarter of favorable earnings of $8.9 million during the challenging interest rate environment. Deposits grew by $49.0 million during the second quarter and by $88.4 million this year. Our mortgage group provided solid results increasing income on marketable loans by approximately $408 thousand in 2019 compared to the same period last year."

HIGHLIGHTS:

Average gross loans increased $166.6 million, or 7.37%, and $430.6 million, or 21.61%, respectively, to $2.4 billion for each of the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, from $2.3 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively, during the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.





Loans originated and sold in the secondary market were $69.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $48.0 million for the same six-month period last year. Increases in both the volume of and the premiums associated with the sale of these loans increased income on marketable loans by $408 thousand compared to the same period last year.





Total yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 4.58% for the same period last year. Total yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.72% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 4.55% for the same period last year.

Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") were 1.17% and 9.20%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to ROAA and ROAE of 0.39% and 3.14%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2018.

ROAA and ROAE were 1.16% and 9.09%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to ROAA and ROAE of 0.72% and 6.27%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Total assets increased $125.6 million, or 4.26%, during the six months ended June 30, 2019, primarily due to an increase of $76.3 million in our investment securities available for sale and the addition of $26.5 million for an operating lease right of use asset.

Total deposits grew by $88.4 million, or 3.85%, since December 31, 2018.





We ended the second quarter of 2019 with a book value of $22.90 per common share and a tangible book value of $16.51 per common share compared to $21.77 and $15.39, respectively, at December 31, 2018.





We maintained appropriate levels of liquidity and by all regulatory measures remained "well capitalized."

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to June 30, 2018

Average interest-earning assets increased $244.1 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. The average yield on such assets was 4.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 4.58% for the comparable 2018 period. The increase in the average balance of our interest-earning assets was primarily due to organic loan growth and, to a lesser extent, an increase in the average balance of our investment securities available for sale. The increase in the average yield was primarily the result of higher yields on our investment securities available for sale and on our loans held for investment. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $229.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018 primarily due to organic deposit growth since June 30, 2018. The average rate paid on such liabilities increased to 1.62% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to 1.08% for the same period in 2018 due primarily to higher rates paid on our money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and borrowings.

The net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased to 3.49% from 3.80% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The net interest margin decreased due to increased interest rates on both deposits and on our borrowed funds, partially offset by an increase in the yield on our interest-earning assets. The net interest margin during the second quarter of 2019 was positively affected by the amount of accretion on acquired loans. Accretion decreased due to a lower amount of early payoffs on acquired loans with fair value marks during the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. The fair value accretion/amortization is recorded on paydowns recognized during the quarter, which contributed 14 basis points for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 18 basis points for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest income increased $160 thousand, or 0.69%, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, as a result of a $3.5 million increase in interest income, primarily due to a $2.7 million increase in loan interest income resulting from increases in both the average balance of and yields on loans, offset almost entirely by a $3.4 million increase in interest expense. Interest expense increased due to increases in both the average balance of and average interest rates on our deposits and borrowings.

Non-interest expense decreased $6.3 million, or 30.11%, for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, primarily due to our having no merger and integration expenses during the 2019 period compared to $7.1 million in merger and integration expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2018, partially offset by increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, and core deposit amortization. Salaries and employee benefits increased $399 thousand and occupancy and equipment expenses increased $153 thousand primarily as a result of the inclusion of expenses related to the staff and the branches, respectively, that we acquired in the BYBK acquisition for the full quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to approximately two and half months of such expenses during the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Core deposit amortization increased $109 thousand as a result of the higher amortization of premiums resulting from the deposits we acquired in the BYBK acquisition.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Compared to June 30, 2018

Average interest-earning assets increased $485.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. The average yield on such assets was 4.72% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 4.55% for the comparable 2018 period. The increase in the average balance of our interest-earning assets was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of our loans, resulting from both organic growth and the loans that we acquired in the BYBK acquisition, as well as, to a lesser extent, an increase in the average balance of our investment securities available for sale. The increase in the average yield was primarily the result of higher yields on our investment securities available for sale and on our loans held for investment. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $400.1 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, primarily as a result of the deposits we acquired in the BYBK acquisition. The average rate paid on such liabilities increased to 1.58% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to 1.06% for the same period in 2018 due primarily to higher rates paid on our money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and borrowings.

The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased to 3.54% from 3.78% for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The net interest margin decreased due to increased interest rates on both deposits and on our borrowed funds, partially offset by an increase in the yield on our interest-earning assets. The net interest margin during the six-month ended June 30, 2019 was positively affected by the amount of accretion on acquired loans. Accretion increased due to a higher amount of early payoffs on acquired loans with fair value marks during the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018. The fair value accretion/amortization is recorded on paydowns recognized, which contributed 14 basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to 13 basis points for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest income increased $5.8 million, or 14.12%, for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in loan interest income resulting from increases in both the average balance of and yields on loans, partially offset by an increase in interest expense. Interest expense increased due to increases in both the average balance of and average interest rates on our deposits and borrowings.

Non-interest income increased $1.0 million, or 20.82%, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, primarily as a result of increases of $563 thousand in income from the POS sponsorship program, which was not in place during the first quarter of 2018, $408 thousand in income on marketable loans as a result of a $21 million increase in the volume of loans originated for sale compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018, which resulted in an increase in the aggregate amount of premiums we received on such sales, and $265 thousand in earnings on BOLI resulting from the $16.3 million of BOLI acquired in the BYBK acquisition.

Non-interest expense decreased $3.1 million, or 9.63%, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, primarily as a result of our having no merger and integration expenses during the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to $7.1 million in merger and integration expenses during the same period last year in connection with the BYBK acquisition. Partially offsetting the lack of merger and integration expenses were increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment, core deposit amortization, data processing, and other operating expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased $2.0 million and occupancy and equipment expenses increased $626 thousand primarily as a result of the inclusion of expenses related to the staff and the branches, respectively, that we acquired in the BYBK acquisition for the entire six-month period of 2019 compared to just approximately two and half months of such expenses for the comparable 2018 period. Core deposit amortization increased $455 thousand as a result of the higher amortization of premiums from deposits that we acquired in the BYBK acquisition. Data processing expenses increased as a result of additional customer transactions primarily due to the additional branches, and therefore additional customers, resulting from our acquisition of BYBK, which were included for the full 2019 period but only for less than half of the 2018 period. Other operating expenses increased $929 thousand due to increases in general operating costs, such as FDIC insurance, marketing and advertising, sponsorships and donations, loan expenses, software expense, and telephone expense.

Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bowie, Maryland, approximately 10 miles east of Andrews Air Force Base and 20 miles east of Washington, D.C. The Bank has 37 branches located in its primary market area of the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs, Southern Maryland and Baltimore suburbs) counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Harford, Howard, Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George's and St. Mary's, and Baltimore City. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, and believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows readers, to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. & Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 (1) September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 56,392,900 $ 49,619,806 $ 41,495,763 $ 45,774,719 $ 61,684,888 Interest bearing accounts 1,832,209 2,107,845 2,051,273 3,522,685 3,845,419 Federal funds sold 781,033 961,329 953,582 1,008,801 928,337 Total cash and cash equivalents 59,006,142 52,688,980 44,500,618 50,306,205 66,458,644 Investment securities available for sale 295,969,550 307,034,351 219,705,762 216,358,059 209,941,534 Loans held for sale 15,443,340 9,632,523 11,564,993 8,829,777 34,037,532 Loans held for investment, less allowance for loan losses of $7,889,735 and $7,471,023 for June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 2,420,437,144 2,417,186,160 2,409,227,698 2,384,579,814 2,347,821,496 Equity securities at cost 11,524,301 13,863,550 11,150,750 13,063,250 14,854,746 Premises and equipment 42,326,703 42,561,705 42,624,787 43,060,727 43,719,013 Accrued interest receivable 9,131,984 8,607,100 7,958,511 8,072,826 7,715,123 Bank owned life insurance 68,750,106 68,333,419 67,920,021 67,490,846 67,062,920 Annuity plan 6,293,571 6,269,638 6,268,426 6,298,627 6,276,320 Other real estate owned 882,510 882,510 882,510 1,469,166 2,357,947 Goodwill 94,668,455 94,668,455 94,668,455 94,403,635 94,403,635 Core deposit intangible 14,054,647 14,704,408 15,362,232 16,024,950 16,688,635 Other assets 37,124,392 40,813,248 18,172,332 21,060,315 22,038,116 Total assets $ 3,075,612,845 $ 3,077,246,047 $ 2,950,007,095 $ 2,931,018,197 $ 2,933,375,661 Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 620,754,339 $ 579,962,005 $ 559,059,672 $ 581,339,177 $ 603,257,708 Interest bearing 1,763,727,019 1,755,472,767 1,736,989,227 1,660,902,293 1,604,420,214 Total deposits 2,384,481,358 2,335,434,772 2,296,048,899 2,242,241,470 2,207,677,922 Short term borrowings 221,654,780 282,141,546 228,184,856 272,534,890 314,676,164 Long term borrowings 38,503,032 38,437,015 38,371,291 38,304,981 38,238,670 Accrued interest payable 3,040,219 2,460,829 2,844,715 1,643,666 1,827,605 Supplemental executive retirement plan 6,180,673 6,089,246 5,997,819 6,123,518 6,057,063 Other liabilities 32,441,274 32,559,241 7,788,981 9,989,481 10,553,800 Total liabilities 2,686,301,336 2,697,122,649 2,579,236,561 2,570,838,006 2,579,031,224 Stockholders' equity Common stock 169,991 170,516 170,311 169,889 169,889 Additional paid-in capital 292,653,644 293,590,357 293,501,107 293,139,653 292,836,679 Retained earnings 95,956,286 89,084,561 82,628,356 74,167,389 67,601,752 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 531,588 (2,722,036 ) (5,529,240 ) (7,296,740 ) (6,263,883 ) Total stockholders' equity 389,311,509 380,123,398 370,770,534 360,180,191 354,344,437 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,075,612,845 $ 3,077,246,047 $ 2,950,007,095 $ 2,931,018,197 $ 2,933,375,661 Shares of basic common stock outstanding 16,999,146 17,051,569 17,031,052 16,988,883 16,988,883 (1) Financial information at December 31, 2018 has been derived from audited financial statements.





Old Line Bancshares, Inc. & Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months

Ended

June 30, Three Months

Ended

March 31, Three Months

Ended

December 31, Three Months

Ended

September 30, Three Months

Ended

June 30, Six Months

Ended

June 30, Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2019 2019 2018 (1) 2018 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income Loans, including fees $ 29,125,229 $ 28,850,931 $ 29,284,012 $ 29,056,814 $ 26,448,727 $ 57,976,160 $ 46,149,490 Investment securities and other 2,577,723 2,059,312 1,743,737 1,696,510 1,719,991 4,637,035 3,343,566 Total interest income 31,702,952 30,910,243 31,027,749 30,753,324 28,168,718 62,613,195 49,493,056 Interest expense Deposits 6,103,812 5,616,515 5,067,752 4,098,787 3,146,235 11,720,327 5,452,968 Borrowed funds 2,130,630 1,982,713 1,891,413 1,768,532 1,714,250 4,113,343 3,049,081 Total interest expense 8,234,442 7,599,228 6,959,165 5,867,319 4,860,485 15,833,670 8,502,049 Net interest income 23,468,510 23,311,015 24,068,584 24,886,005 23,308,233 46,779,525 40,991,007 Provision for loan losses 72,583 414,175 613,672 307,870 532,257 486,758 927,153 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,395,927 22,896,840 23,454,912 24,578,135 22,775,976 46,292,767 40,063,854 Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 712,623 627,260 745,646 728,550 722,879 1,339,883 1,299,463 POS sponsorship program 636,756 600,061 641,063 711,577 673,502 1,236,817 673,502 Gain on sales or calls of investment securities 15,927 - - - - 15,927 - Earnings on bank owned life insurance 524,753 494,180 531,604 520,785 461,056 1,018,933 753,992 Gains (losses) on disposal of assets 32,599 - - (1,100 ) - 32,599 14,366 Loss on write down of stock - - - (91,498 ) (60,998 ) - (60,998 ) Gain on sale of loans - - 556,358 - - - - Income on marketable loans 841,843 496,843 479,824 411,850 511,879 1,338,686 930,351 Other fees and commissions 493,271 544,435 1,238,049 525,171 879,733 1,037,706 1,372,396 Total non-interest income 3,257,772 2,762,779 4,192,544 2,805,335 3,188,051 6,020,551 4,983,072 Non-interest expense Salaries & employee benefits 7,600,771 7,133,583 6,743,042 7,491,736 7,201,335 14,734,354 12,686,785 Occupancy & equipment 2,396,021 2,452,773 2,339,115 2,349,691 2,242,640 4,848,794 4,223,041 Data processing 760,727 727,183 699,769 659,926 702,182 1,487,910 1,311,821 Merger and integration - - - 2,282,705 7,121,802 - 7,121,802 Core deposit amortization 649,761 657,824 662,718 663,685 540,737 1,307,585 853,050 (Gains) losses on sales of other real estate owned - - (27,801 ) 26,266 41,956 - 54,472 OREO expense 41,833 25,666 77,142 (99,957 ) 27,995 67,499 212,989 Other operating 3,282,605 3,251,684 3,465,550 3,288,286 3,198,759 6,534,289 5,605,405 Total non-interest expense 14,731,718 14,248,713 13,959,535 16,662,338 21,077,406 28,980,431 32,069,365 Income before income taxes 11,921,981 11,410,906 13,687,921 10,721,132 4,886,621 23,332,887 12,977,561 Income tax expense 3,009,901 2,906,732 3,526,073 2,456,303 2,160,788 5,916,633 4,186,546 Net income $ 8,912,080 $ 8,504,174 $ 10,161,848 $ 8,264,829 $ 2,725,833 $ 17,416,254 $ 8,791,015 Earnings per basic share $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 0.60 $ 0.49 $ 0.17 $ 1.02 $ 0.61 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.52 $ 0.50 $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 0.17 $ 1.02 $ 0.60 Adjusted earnings per basic share (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ 0.58 $ 0.55 $ - $ 1.04 Adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ - $ 0.57 $ 0.54 $ - $ 1.02 Dividend per common share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.24 $ 0.18 Average number of basic shares 17,025,728 17,039,961 17,008,504 16,988,883 16,249,625 17,032,649 14,407,182 Average number of dilutive shares 17,148,958 17,170,507 17,181,820 17,187,837 16,464,580 17,149,715 14,620,030 Return on Average Assets 1.17 % 1.16 % 1.37 % 1.12 % 0.39 % 1.16 % 0.72 % Return on Average Equity 9.20 % 8.99 % 10.70 % 8.89 % 3.14 % 9.09 % 6.27 % Operating Efficiency (2) 55.12 % 54.65 % 49.39 % 60.17 % 79.55 % 54.89 % 69.76 % (1) Financial information as of December 31, 2018 has been derived from audited financial statements. (2) Operating efficiency is derived by dividing non-interest expense by the total of net interest income and non-interest income.





Old Line Bancshares, Inc. & Subsidiaries Quarterly Average Balances, Interest and Yields (Unaudited) 6/30/2019

3/31/2019

12/31/2018

9/30/2018

6/30/2018

Average

Balance

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Yield/

Rate

Assets: Int. Bearing Deposits $ 2,884,435 1.48 % $ 2,791,150 2.37 % $ 4,130,258 2.96 % $ 4,765,138 1.52 % $ 8,795,004 1.53 % Investment Securities(2) 320,939,698 3.46 % 262,912,937 3.43 % 236,018,603 3.18 % 233,633,128 3.09 % 235,854,989 3.19 % Loans 2,428,047,580 4.85 % 2,418,266,901 4.87 % 2,414,758,155 4.84 % 2,397,054,094 4.84 % 2,261,479,332 4.72 % Allowance for Loan Losses (7,956,074 ) (7,593,472 ) (7,122,881 ) (6,885,911 ) (6,363,239 ) Total Loans Net of allowance 2,420,091,506 4.86 % 2,410,673,429 4.89 % 2,407,635,274 4.86 % 2,390,168,183 4.85 % 2,255,116,093 4.74 % Total interest-earning assets 2,743,915,639 4.69 % 2,676,377,516 4.74 % 2,647,784,135 4.70 % 2,628,566,449 4.69 % 2,499,766,086 4.58 % Noninterest bearing cash 49,567,273 46,270,628 43,728,188 48,035,416 47,014,071 Goodwill and Intangibles 109,119,799 109,791,837 110,188,394 110,861,142 100,901,255 Premises and Equipment 68,532,182 44,403,507 42,902,372 43,626,501 43,592,991 Other Assets 95,371,009 99,169,559 101,812,816 103,995,121 98,152,802 Total Assets $ 3,066,505,902 $ 2,976,013,047 $ 2,946,415,905 $ 2,935,084,629 $ 2,789,427,205 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing Deposits $ 1,750,122,135 1.40 % $ 1,741,184,120 1.31 % $ 1,726,574,227 1.16 % $ 1,658,060,302 0.98 % $ 1,522,249,880 0.83 % Borrowed Funds 290,305,725 2.94 % 268,178,852 3.00 % 255,083,457 2.94 % 283,169,572 2.48 % 288,666,185 2.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,040,427,860 1.62 % 2,009,362,972 1.53 % 1,981,657,684 1.39 % 1,941,229,874 1.20 % 1,810,916,065 1.08 % Noninterest bearing deposits 597,706,343 565,081,492 572,704,465 601,558,786 615,780,315 2,638,134,203 2,574,444,464 2,554,362,149 2,542,788,660 2,426,696,380 Other Liabilities 39,663,626 17,825,648 15,264,196 23,355,099 13,536,574 Stockholder's Equity 388,708,073 383,742,935 376,789,560 368,940,870 349,194,251 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 3,066,505,902 $ 2,976,013,047 $ 2,946,415,905 $ 2,935,084,629 $ 2,789,427,205 Net interest spread 3.08 % 3.21 % 3.31 % 3.49 % 3.50 % Net interest income and Net interest margin(1) $ 23,876,743 3.49 % $ 23,679,819 3.59 % $ 24,412,499 3.66 % $ 25,227,247 3.81 % $ 23,659,245 3.80 %

(1) Interest revenue is presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax favored status of these types of assets. Management believes providing this information on a FTE basis provides investors with a more accurate picture of our net interest spread and net interest income and we believe it to be the preferred industry measurement of these calculations.

(2) Available for sale investment securities are presented at amortized cost.

The accretion of the fair value adjustments resulted in a positive impact in the yield on loans for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. Fair value accretion for the current quarter and prior four quarters are as follows:

6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Fair Value

Accretion

Dollars % Impact on

Net Interest

Margin Fair Value

Accretion

Dollars % Impact on

Net Interest

Margin Fair Value

Accretion

Dollars % Impact on

Net Interest

Margin Fair Value

Accretion

Dollars % Impact on

Net Interest

Margin Fair Value

Accretion

Dollars % Impact on

Net Interest

Margin Commercial loans $ 166,941 0.02 % $ 44,430 0.01 % $ 140,822 0.02 % $ 113,378 0.02 % $ 209,819 0.03 % Mortgage loans 609,568 0.09 678,636 0.10 504,905 0.08 620,664 0.09 752,461 0.12 Consumer loans 111,600 0.02 197,086 0.03 104,350 0.02 110,220 0.02 126,575 0.02 Interest bearing deposits 56,762 0.01 54,947 0.01 61,038 0.01 70,157 0.01 70,178 0.01 Total Fair Value Accretion $ 944,871 0.14 % $ 975,099 0.15 % $ 811,115 0.13 % $ 914,419 0.14 % $ 1,159,033 0.18 %

Below is a reconciliation of the fully tax equivalent adjustments and the GAAP basis information presented in this release:

6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Net Interest

Income Yield Net Interest

Income Yield Net Interest

Income Yield Net Interest

Income Yield Net Interest

Income Yield GAAP net interest income $ 23,468,510 3.43 % $ 23,311,015 3.53 % $ 24,068,584 3.61 % $ 24,886,005 3.76 % $ 23,308,233 3.74 % Tax equivalent adjustment Federal funds sold 124 0.00 103 0.00 124 0.00 92 0.00 80 0.00 Investment securities 195,024 0.03 169,305 0.03 157,634 0.02 159,520 0.02 161,340 0.03 Loans 213,085 0.03 199,396 0.03 186,157 0.03 181,630 0.03 189,592 0.03 Total tax equivalent adjustment 408,233 0.06 368,804 0.06 343,915 0.05 341,242 0.05 351,012 0.06 Tax equivalent interest yield $ 23,876,743 3.49 % $ 23,679,819 3.59 % $ 24,412,499 3.66 % $ 25,227,247 3.81 % $ 23,659,245 3.80 %





Old Line Bancshares, Inc. & Subsidiaries Selected Loan Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Legacy Loans(1) Period End Loan Balance $ 1,757,773 $ 1,704,913 $ 1,668,118 $ 1,609,695 $ 1,543,113 Deferred Costs 3,554 3,457 3,087 2,805 2,364 Accruing 1,749,705 1,703,328 1,667,179 1,608,808 1,542,371 Non-accrual 1,581 1,585 939 887 742 Accruing 30-89 days past due 3,703 6,454 7,988 6,352 4,565 Accruing 90 or more days past due 2,782 1,125 - 1,785 178 Allowance for loan losses 7,417 7,342 7,005 6,699 6,444 Other real estate owned - - - - - Net charge offs (recoveries) (4 ) (5 ) 27 (1 ) (3 ) Acquired Loans(2) Period End Loan Balance $ 667,000 $ 716,624 $ 745,494 $ 779,060 $ 809,049 Accruing 656,854 712,932 741,777 775,438 807,241 Non-accrual(3) 3,421 3,692 3,718 3,622 1,808 Accruing 30-89 days past due 6,716 5,917 11,796 8,120 13,770 Accruing 90 or more days past due 9 151 243 733 361 Allowance for loan losses 473 466 466 281 260 Other real estate owned 883 883 883 1,469 2,358 Net charge offs (recoveries) (5 ) 82 96 33 88 Allowance for loan losses as % of held for investment loans 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.29 % Allowance for loan losses as % of legacy held for investment loans 0.45 % 0.46 % 0.45 % 0.42 % 0.43 % Allowance for loan losses as % of acquired held for investment loans 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.03 % Total non-performing loans as a % of held for investment loans 0.32 % 0.27 % 0.20 % 0.30 % 0.13 % Total non-performing assets as a % of total assets 0.28 % 0.24 % 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.19 %

(1) Legacy loans represent total loans excluding loans acquired on April 1, 2011, May 10, 2013, December 4, 2015, July 28, 2017 and April 13, 2018.

(2) Acquired loans represent all loans acquired on April 1, 2011 from Maryland Bank & Trust Company, N.A., on May 10, 2013 from The Washington Savings Bank, on December 4, 2015 from Regal Bank & Trust, on July 28, 2017 from Damascus Community Bank, and on April 13, 2018 from Bay. We originally recorded these loans at fair value upon acquisition.

(3) These loans are loans that are considered non-accrual because they are not paying in conformance with the original contractual agreement.

OLD LINE BANCSHARES, INC.

