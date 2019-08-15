Quantcast

    OLB Group, Announces Second Quarter Results and Provides Company Update

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 15, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


    ﻿New York, NY, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OLB Group, Inc. ("OLBG," "we," "us," "our," or the "Company"), a FinTech company, has announced financial results for second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

    We are a FinTech company and a payment facilitator that, through our subsidiaries, focuses on a suite of products in the merchant services and payment facilitator verticals.

    These services include electronic payment processing, cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform solutions for small to medium sized businesses and crowd funding services. The Company is focused on providing these integrated business solutions to merchants throughout the United States through three wholly-owned subsidiaries, eVance, Inc., Omnisoft.io, Inc., and CrowdPay.us, Inc.

    Financial Highlights

    • Revenues for the six Months ended June 30, 2019 is $5,172,834.

    About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, Net Loss before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA, as defined in Regulation G. The Company reports its financial results in compliance with GAAP, but also provides additional non-GAAP measures of its operating results. The Company defines EBITDA as net loss, before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, as defined above, adding back non-cash stock option costs and certain non-recurring items, such as costs incurred with completing acquisitions. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Management believes the use of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to enhance the understanding by the Company's investors of its historical performance through use of a metric that seeks to normalize earnings.

    Highlights of our financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) are as follows:

        For the Six 

    Months Ended June 30, 2019    		  
    Total revenue   $ 5,172,834  
    Total operating expenses   $ 5,441,012  
    Loss from operations   $ (268,178 )
    Total other expense   $ (611,605 )
    Net Loss   $ (879,783 )
             
    Amortization expense   $ 406,429  
    Interest expense   $ 612,754  
    EBITDA   $ 139,400  
    Stock Based Compensation expenses   $ 132,525  
    Adjusted EBITDA   $ 271,925  

    Key Highlights for 2019

    • Implementation of our Proprietary Merchant Boarding and CRM System is up and running
    • Rolling out our Omni Commerce applications to our current merchants and boarding merchants
    • Crowd Funding Platform integrates with our secure payment gateway for Credit Cards and ACH accepting offerings
    • Signing up merchants over our PayFac platform

    To see a complete version of our 10-Q please click on the link https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1314196/000121390019015726/f10q0619_theolbgroup.htm

    About The OLB Group, Inc. ( OLBG )

    The OLB Group, Inc. is a commerce service provider that delivers fully outsourced private label shopping solutions to highly trafficked websites and retail locations.  We provide end-to-end e-commerce, mobile and retail solutions to customers.

    OLB Group, Inc.'s common stock is traded Over-The-Counter on the OTCQB under the stock symbol: OLBG. Additional information about the Company can be found at http://www.olb.com 

    All statements from The OLB Group, Inc. in this news release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning our ability to implement our proprietary merchant boarding and CRM system and to roll out our Omni Commerce applications to our current merchants and the integration of our secure payment gateway with our crowd funding platform. While the Company's management has based any forward-looking statements contained herein on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainty regarding our ability to integrate the companies that we have recently acquired and to repay outstanding indebtedness and fund our operations. For other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from those that are expected, see the information under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q filings, and amendments thereto, as well as other public filings with the SEC since such date. The Company operates in a rapidly changing and competitive environment, and new risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

    Investors & Analysts Contact:

    Ronny Yakov

    Chief Executive Officer

    (212) 278-0900

    ir@olb.com

    Source: Olb Group Inc

