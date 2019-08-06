Quantcast

Oil-Dri Corporation to Present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29th in Chicago

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:11:00 PM EDT


CHICAGO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) today announced that Daniel S. Jaffee, President & Chief Executive Officer, Susan M. Kreh, Chief Financial Officer and Michael A. McPherson, Group Vice President- Business to Business will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29, 2019 at The Gwen Hotel in Chicago, IL. Oil-Dri's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:05am CT. The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay for 30 days by visiting the investor relations events section of the company's website: www.oildri.com or at the conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Oil-Dri Corporation:

Oil-Dri is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality sorbent products for the Pet Care, Animal Health, Fluids Purification, Agricultural Ingredients, Industrial & Automotive, and Sports Fields markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With over 75 years of experience, the company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. For more information, please visit: www.oildri.com

About IDEAS Investor Conferences:

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. For more information, please visit: www.IDEASconferences.com

Leslie A. Garber

Investor Relations Manager

InvestorRelations@oildri.com

(312) 321-1515

Source: Oil-Dri Corporation Of America

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ODC




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7833.27
107.23  ▲  1.39%
DJIA 26029.52
311.78  ▲  1.21%
S&P 500 2881.77
37.03  ▲  1.30%
Data as of Aug 6, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar