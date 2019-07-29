Oil States Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results of Operations





HOUSTON, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2019 of $9.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, on revenues of $264.7 million and Consolidated EBITDA (Note A) of $26.5 million. The reported second quarter 2019 results included severance and downsizing charges totaling $1.3 million ($1.0 million after-tax, or $0.02 per diluted share). These results compare to reported net income for the second quarter of 2018 of $2.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, on revenues of $285.8 million and Consolidated EBITDA of $40.2 million.



Second quarter 2019 highlights included:

Offshore/Manufactured Products backlog increase of 21%, resulting in a 1.6x book-to-bill ratio for the quarter

Cash flow from operations totaling $31.7 million

Revolving credit facility net repayments totaling $21.1 million

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated, "Our second quarter results were supported by sequential improvements in commodity prices, well completions, and stronger demand for offshore production-related equipment. Our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment was a stand-out in the quarter, exceeding the upper-end of our previously provided revenue and EBITDA guidance ranges. We received two notable project awards during the quarter, leading to a 21% increase in backlog and a 1.6x book-to-bill ratio for the quarter, further evidencing improving demand for global offshore projects. As of June 30, 2019 our backlog totaled $283 million, the highest level reported since June 30, 2016. Our Well Site Services segment revenues increased 7% sequentially due to stronger international activity levels in our Completion Services business. Our Downhole Technologies segment results were negatively impacted by continued costs associated with the development of our integrated perforating gun system, the ongoing costs of field trials and $1.4 million of inventory write-offs due to product design changes."

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS

Offshore/Manufactured Products

Offshore/Manufactured Products generated revenues and Segment EBITDA of $102.0 million and $15.8 million, respectively, in the second quarter of 2019 compared to revenues of $87.9 million and Segment EBITDA of $10.9 million reported in the first quarter of 2019. Revenues increased 16% while Segment EBITDA increased 45% sequentially, due to an increase in project-driven and short-cycle product sales, coupled with improved facility cost absorption. Segment EBITDA margin in the second quarter of 2019 was 16% compared to 12% in the first quarter of 2019.

Notable backlog additions during the second quarter of 2019 included production facility equipment destined for Southeast Asia and connector products destined for the Middle East. Backlog increased 21% sequentially to total $283 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $234 million at March 31, 2019, and $165 million at June 30, 2018. Second quarter 2019 bookings totaled $163 million, yielding a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6x.

Well Site Services

Well Site Services generated revenues of $116.0 million, Segment EBITDA (Note B) of $18.3 million and a Segment EBITDA margin of 16% in the second quarter of 2019. This compares favorably to revenues of $108.4 million, Segment EBITDA of $13.2 million and a Segment EBITDA margin of 12% reported in the first quarter of 2019. Results in the second quarter of 2019 benefited from both improved international activity and improved margins in our U.S. operations.

Downhole Technologies

Downhole Technologies generated revenues of $46.7 million and Segment EBITDA of $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to revenues and Segment EBITDA of $54.3 million and $9.1 million, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019. Sequential declines were realized as the segment continued to absorb costs associated with field trials for its integrated gun system coupled with $1.4 million of inventory write-offs due to product design changes. Segment EBITDA margin was 8% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 17% in the first quarter of 2019.

Income Taxes

The Company recognized an effective tax rate benefit of 2.6% in the second quarter of 2019 which compared to an effective tax rate benefit of 1.9% in the first quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate benefit in the second quarter of 2019 was lower than the statutory rate due to certain non-deductible items.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2019, $99.2 million was outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility, while cash totaled $12.4 million. The Company repaid $21.1 million of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility during the second quarter of 2019. As of June 30, 2019, the total amount available to be drawn under the revolving credit facility was $96.0 million.

About Oil States

Oil States International, Inc. is a global oilfield products and services company serving the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. The Company's manufactured products include highly engineered capital equipment as well as products consumed in the drilling, well construction and production of oil and gas. The Company is also a leading researcher, developer and manufacturer of engineered solutions to connect the wellbore with the formation in oil and gas well completions. Oil States is headquartered in Houston, Texas with manufacturing and service facilities strategically located across the globe. Oil States is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OIS".

Forward Looking Statements

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are those that do not state historical facts and are, therefore, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the level of supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, fluctuations in the prices therefor and the cyclical nature of the oil and natural gas industry and the other risks associated with the general nature of the energy service industry discussed in the "Business" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Periodic Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update those statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.



OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Revenues: Products $ 124,965 $ 116,328 $ 136,182 $ 241,293 $ 265,008 Services 139,720 134,283 149,663 274,003 274,413 264,685 250,611 285,845 515,296 539,421 Costs and expenses: Product costs 95,289 89,268 95,324 184,557 188,300 Service costs 112,823 110,610 118,079 223,433 214,993 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below) 208,112 199,878 213,403 407,990 403,293 Selling, general and administrative expense 31,484 30,108 35,919 61,592 70,114 Depreciation and amortization expense 31,883 31,551 30,922 63,434 60,112 Other operating income, net (399 ) (86 ) (3,099 ) (485 ) (1,884 ) 271,080 261,451 277,145 532,531 531,635 Operating income (loss) (6,395 ) (10,840 ) 8,700 (17,235 ) 7,786 Interest expense, net (4,617 ) (4,752 ) (4,790 ) (9,369 ) (9,244 ) Other income 1,009 667 571 1,676 1,218 Income (loss) before income taxes (10,003 ) (14,925 ) 4,481 (24,928 ) (240 ) Income tax (provision) benefit 263 277 (1,739 ) 540 (510 ) Net income (loss) $ (9,740 ) $ (14,648 ) $ 2,742 $ (24,388 ) $ (750 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.16 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.41 ) $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.25 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.41 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 59,406 59,258 59,005 59,332 58,396 Diluted 59,406 59,258 59,005 59,332 58,396





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31,

2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,406 $ 19,316 Accounts receivable, net 263,453 283,607 Inventories, net 210,006 209,393 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,514 21,715 Total current assets 511,379 534,031 Property, plant, and equipment, net 520,324 540,427 Operating lease assets, net 48,235 — Goodwill, net 646,984 647,018 Other intangible assets, net 242,886 255,301 Other noncurrent assets 27,893 27,044 Total assets $ 1,997,701 $ 2,003,821 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 25,583 $ 25,561 Accounts payable 83,909 77,511 Accrued liabilities 53,478 60,730 Current operating lease liabilities 8,997 — Income taxes payable 4,243 3,072 Deferred revenue 15,360 14,160 Total current liabilities 191,570 181,034 Long-term debt 272,784 306,177 Long-term operating lease liabilities 39,268 — Deferred income taxes 50,224 53,831 Other noncurrent liabilities 24,127 23,011 Total liabilities 577,973 564,053 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 726 718 Additional paid-in capital 1,106,340 1,097,758 Retained earnings 1,005,130 1,029,518 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,260 ) (71,397 ) Treasury stock (621,208 ) (616,829 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,419,728 1,439,768 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,997,701 $ 2,003,821





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (24,388 ) $ (750 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 63,434 60,112 Stock-based compensation expense 8,590 10,861 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 3,894 3,613 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) (3,495 ) 481 Gain on disposals of assets (1,245 ) (927 ) Other, net 141 2,520 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquired businesses: Accounts receivable 19,884 (19,134 ) Inventories (534 ) (1,768 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,200 (2,251 ) Income taxes payable 943 (31 ) Other operating assets and liabilities, net (2,421 ) (5,792 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 66,003 46,934 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (31,577 ) (38,261 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (379,676 ) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 2,151 1,197 Other, net (1,459 ) (985 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (30,885 ) (417,725 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of 1.50% convertible senior notes — 200,000 Revolving credit facility borrowings 119,252 704,469 Revolving credit facility repayments (156,208 ) (546,564 ) Other debt and finance lease repayments, net (301 ) (266 ) Payment of financing costs (8 ) (7,366 ) Purchase of treasury stock (757 ) — Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements due to vesting of restricted stock (3,622 ) (4,022 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (41,644 ) 346,251 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (384 ) 183 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (6,910 ) (24,357 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 19,316 53,459 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,406 $ 29,102





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (In Thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Revenues: Well Site Services: Completion Services $ 103,320 $ 100,642 $ 108,368 $ 203,962 $ 191,208 Drilling Services 12,646 7,750 16,756 20,396 34,315 Total Well Site Services 115,966 108,392 125,124 224,358 225,523 Downhole Technologies 46,740 54,290 59,274 101,030 105,055 Offshore/Manufactured Products(1): Project-driven products 38,517 27,245 35,225 65,762 76,024 Short-cycle products 35,011 32,013 37,348 67,024 77,766 Other products and services 28,451 28,671 28,874 57,122 55,053 Total Offshore/Manufactured Products 101,979 87,929 101,447 189,908 208,843 Total revenues $ 264,685 $ 250,611 $ 285,845 $ 515,296 $ 539,421 Operating income (loss): Well Site Services: Completion Services(2,3,4) $ (507 ) $ (3,494 ) $ 1,204 $ (4,001 ) $ (3,267 ) Drilling Services (2,601 ) (4,559 ) (2,957 ) (7,160 ) (5,268 ) Total Well Site Services (3,108 ) (8,053 ) (1,753 ) (11,161 ) (8,535 ) Downhole Technologies(4) (1,462 ) 4,054 11,600 2,592 19,654 Offshore/Manufactured Products(2,3,4) 9,809 5,259 12,664 15,068 25,116 Corporate(4) (11,634 ) (12,100 ) (13,811 ) (23,734 ) (28,449 ) Total operating income (loss) $ (6,395 ) $ (10,840 ) $ 8,700 $ (17,235 ) $ 7,786

(1) Disaggregated revenue data is provided to supplement the Segment Data.

(2) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended June 30, 2019 included severance and downsizing charges of $0.3 million related to the Completion Services business and $1.0 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment.

(3) Operating income (loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 included severance charges of $0.8 million related to the Completion Services business and $0.3 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment.

(4) Operating income (loss) for the six months ended June 30, 2018 included transaction-related expenses of $2.4 million and $0.2 million related to Corporate and the Downhole Technologies segment, respectively, as well as $2.4 million of legal fees incurred for patent defense in the Downhole Technologies segment, severance and other downsizing charges of $0.8 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment, and $0.7 million in reserves for prior years' FLSA claims settlements related to the Completion Services business.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION SEGMENT EBITDA (B) (In Thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Well Site Services: Completion Services: Operating income (loss) $ (507 ) $ (3,494 ) $ 1,204 $ (4,001 ) $ (3,267 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 17,248 17,286 16,816 34,534 32,198 Other income 809 581 526 1,390 795 EBITDA $ 17,550 $ 14,373 $ 18,546 $ 31,923 $ 29,726 Drilling Services: Operating loss $ (2,601 ) $ (4,559 ) $ (2,957 ) $ (7,160 ) $ (5,268 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 3,224 3,341 3,551 6,565 7,419 Other income 126 21 5 147 380 EBITDA $ 749 $ (1,197 ) $ 599 $ (448 ) $ 2,531 Total Well Site Services: Operating loss $ (3,108 ) $ (8,053 ) $ (1,753 ) $ (11,161 ) $ (8,535 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 20,472 20,627 20,367 41,099 39,617 Other income 935 602 531 1,537 1,175 Segment EBITDA $ 18,299 $ 13,176 $ 19,145 $ 31,475 $ 32,257 Downhole Technologies: Operating income (loss) $ (1,462 ) $ 4,054 $ 11,600 $ 2,592 $ 19,654 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,256 5,066 4,532 10,322 8,416 Other income (expense) 14 — — 14 (13 ) Segment EBITDA $ 3,808 $ 9,120 $ 16,132 $ 12,928 $ 28,057 Offshore/Manufactured Products: Operating income $ 9,809 $ 5,259 $ 12,664 $ 15,068 $ 25,116 Depreciation and amortization expense 5,973 5,587 5,786 11,560 11,600 Other income 60 65 40 125 56 Segment EBITDA $ 15,842 $ 10,911 $ 18,490 $ 26,753 $ 36,772 Corporate: Operating loss $ (11,634 ) $ (12,100 ) $ (13,811 ) $ (23,734 ) $ (28,449 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 182 271 237 453 479 Other expense — — — — — EBITDA $ (11,452 ) $ (11,829 ) $ (13,574 ) $ (23,281 ) $ (27,970 )





OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In Thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Net income (loss) $ (9,740 ) $ (14,648 ) $ 2,742 $ (24,388 ) $ (750 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (263 ) (277 ) 1,739 (540 ) 510 Depreciation and amortization expense 31,883 31,551 30,922 63,434 60,112 Interest expense, net 4,617 4,752 4,790 9,369 9,244 Consolidated EBITDA (A) $ 26,497 $ 21,378 $ 40,193 $ 47,875 $ 69,116

(A) The term Consolidated EBITDA consists of net loss plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and certain other items. Consolidated EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net loss or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Consolidated EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Consolidated EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Consolidated EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Consolidated EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth a reconciliation of Consolidated EBITDA to net loss, which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles.

(B) The terms EBITDA and Segment EBITDA consist of operating income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expense, and certain other items. EBITDA and Segment EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, EBITDA and Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included EBITDA and Segment EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that EBITDA and Segment EBITDA provide useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses EBITDA and Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The tables above set forth reconciliations of EBITDA and Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under generally accepted accounting principles.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL QUARTERLY SEGMENT AND OPERATING DATA (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 June 30,

2018 Supplemental operating data: Offshore/Manufactured Products backlog ($ in millions) $ 282.9 $ 234.0 $ 165.3 Land drilling operating statistics: Average rigs available 34 34 34 Utilization 20.2 % 11.9 % 30.1 % Implied day rate ($ in thousands per day) $ 20.2 $ 21.2 $ 18.0 Implied daily cash margin (loss) ($ in thousands per day) $ 1.8 $ (2.2 ) $ 1.0

