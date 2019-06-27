OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Appointment of Steven M. Scopellite to the Board of Directors





RED BANK, N.J., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A., today announced the Directors' appointment of Steven M. Scopellite to the Boards of OceanFirst Financial Corp. and OceanFirst Bank N.A. effective immediately.



Mr. Scopellite retired from Goldman Sachs in 2013 having served as Global Chief Information Officer. Among the accomplishments during his distinguished career of nearly 30 years were leading Goldman Sachs's penetration into new markets, pioneering the bank's expansion into electronic trading, and developing the global funding platform. Currently, Mr. Scopellite serves as a Director of Soltage, LLC, a leading renewable energy provider; a Director at Ionic Security, a secure platform to protect and control data; and is Co-Founder and Advisor to Aspec Scire, a ground breaking drone-data analytics company. Also, he is on the Dean's Executive Advisory Council for the College of Computing and Informatics at Drexel University and Chairman to the Riverview Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees.

Christopher D. Maher, OCFC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The digital transformation of banking services requires that we attract and retain exceptional information technology talent at all levels, including our Board of Directors. We are pleased to add Mr. Scopellite's expertise and understanding of digital technology and his experience in the financial services industry to our Board."

OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $8.1 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

