OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Karthik Sridharan, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer





RED BANK, N.J., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Bank N.A. (OceanFirst), the wholly owned subsidiary of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC), announces the appointment of Karthik Sridharan as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer.



Mr. Sridharan will lead OceanFirst's efforts to further enhance its digital banking strategies and to ensure its infrastructure is prepared to support the Company's rapid growth trajectory. He will report directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Christopher D. Maher.



Mr. Sridharan is a senior information technology executive with more than 26 years of experience. Most recently he was the Chief Technology Officer at Citigroup and previously held leadership positions in global technology management with JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. Prior to the positions he held in the financial services industry, Mr. Sridharan was an Industry Manager at Microsoft Corp.



Mr. Sridharan is a graduate of the Temple University Fox School of Business with a bachelors degree in business administration and information systems management. He also graduated from the Global Management Executive Program at Harvard University's Business School.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.'s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $8.0 billion regional bank operating throughout New Jersey, metropolitan Philadelphia and metropolitan New York City. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing solutions, trust and asset management and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.



