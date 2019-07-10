Ocean Power Technologies Announces the Date for the Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast



Investor Conference Call and Webcast on July 23, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. ET

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. ("OPT" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:OPTT), a leader in innovative and cost-effective ocean energy solutions, announced today that it will release operational and financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 on Monday, July 22, 2019 after the market closes.

Ocean Power Technologies' management will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (toll free in the U.S.) or 201-689-8345 for international callers.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://www.oceanpowertechnologies.com.

A digital replay will be available by telephone approximately two hours after the completion of the call and until October 23, 2019, and may be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the Conference ID#13691832. The webcast will also be archived on the Ocean Power Technologies investor relations website.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey, Ocean Power Technologies aspires to transform the world through durable, innovative and cost-effective ocean energy solutions. Its PowerBuoy® and Subsea Battery Solution product lines, along with its Innovation and Support Services provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets such as oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. To learn more, visit www.oceanpowertechnologies.com.

